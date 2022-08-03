Read on www.sevenslopes.com
Related
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Utah
If you have been to Utah before then you know that this state has a lot of amazing places that can be explored. No matter how you prefer to spend your holidays, you will most likely find something for your liking in Utah because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. But you don't have to take my word for it - go to Utah and see it for yourself. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Utah that are great choices for both short vacations, like a weekend getaway, but are also amazing options for longer vacations. Here's what made it on the list:
KUTV
A new way to thrift shop in Utah
KUTV — The following information was provided by Preloved. Satu and Josef Kujanpää joined Fresh Living to share more information about their business. Satu and Josef are both Finnish. When Satu fell in love with the Finnish thrift stores, she wanted to bring the concept to the States.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
KUTV
Get beautiful teeth with help from this Utah dentist
KUTV — Do you feel like you’re always at the dentist for another root canal or crown?. If you struggle with missing or failing teeth, Dr. Brad Rigby of Rigby Dental joined Fresh Living to talk about Hybridge Dental Implants--a life-changing smile transformation that can save you both time and money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
utahstories.com
Water Adventures in a Desert State – Ogden, Utah
The winter snow isn’t the only place to get your ski on in Utah. Jet skiing is a popular activity for adventure seekers and relaxation connoisseurs alike. Utahns love jet skiing for many reasons. Trevor Stauffer says he loves drifting around, doing donuts and watching the wakes he creates. Mikayla Sanders says she can go anywhere she wants to let her mind clear. Bret Hansen loves the wind flowing through his hair as he is “hitting the waves.” Katelyn Bindrup Kopecky says it makes her feel alive and helps her recognize how beautiful our world truly is.
ksl.com
Utah's treasure hunt is back at it with a kid-friendly version for families
This story is sponsored by Kodiak Cakes. Two years ago, the world remembers business doors closing and staying home for months. But Utahns might remember the $5,000 treasure hunt that took the Wasatch Front by storm. In 2021, the prize money doubled. It was so popular, national news outlets picked up the story, including the New York Post and Fox News.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – August 4, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hello! My Baby, Man of La Mancha, 3 Views Art Show, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
Increased heat and monsoon moisture
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
kvnutalk
Now 4,928 COVID deaths in Utah; 28 the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily
FILE IMAGE – coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash. With Utah approaching 5,000 COVID-19 fatalities the state reported another 28 deaths the last seven days as part of the Thursday report of updated statistics. It is 12 more than last week’s report. Since March of 2020,f...
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
SNAPPED: Governor Cox takes to the trails with Utah Highway Patrol
HEBER VALLEY, Utah — On Friday morning, Governor Spencer Cox joined the Utah Highway Patrol in a 10k trail run around Soldier Hollow. While Governor Cox tweeted it was the […]
Wet start likely for the weekend here in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - We have been seeing a steady flow of moisture coming into the state yesterday and it's looking like going to be hanging around northern Utah for the next few days.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
kslnewsradio.com
Mossy Cave Trail in Bryce Canyon selected as 2022 Hot Spot
BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah — Bryce Canyon’s Mossy Cave Trail has been chosen as a 2022 Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace Organization. To celebrate, a Leave No Trace Team will work with the National Park Service from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29 to provide information and service work to reduce the impact humans have on the trail.
kjzz.com
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties as rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah. 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts said storms were expected to remain in the northern part of the state until early Saturday evening. She said the weather will be drier later in the night through the rest of the weekend.
Comments / 0