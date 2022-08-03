ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wildfire season in full swing in Washington after mild start

Thanks to the cool, wet spring and early summer, the wildfire season may have been mild up until now … but all of that changed this week. With the Vantage Highway Fire, the Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches, the Williams Lake Fire south of Cheney, the Riparia Fire near the Snake River in Whitman County, and the Lind Fire – which destroyed six homes and eight other buildings on Thursday — all breaking out this week, fire season appears to be underway in Washington. No people have been hurt in the fires at this point.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Why You See Boots on Fence Posts In Washington State

You may have been driving through rural Washington State, seen a boot sitting on top of a fence post and wondered why? Your not the only one. I grew up in rural Washington State and I had no idea when I saw one for the first time. If you see one what ever you do, don't remove it because it is there for a very special reason.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend

After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
YAKIMA, WA
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Washington

SEATTLE - A new report is shining the spotlight on the disparity between minimum wage and the average cost of a two-bedroom apartment rental in Washington state. The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition ranks Washington as the sixth most "out of reach" state (ranked from highest to lowest 2-bedroom housing wage).
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases

Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
WASHINGTON STATE

