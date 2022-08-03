ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Madison Fire & Rescue respond to structure fire near Gillespie Road

By Brittany Harry, Derrick King, Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Madison, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Madison, AL
WAAY-TV

Supporting Local First Responders

Hundreds of people support first responders in the annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo. A rodeo three decades in the making, with all of the proceeds funding local first responders. Friday night was the first night of the 30th annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo.
ARDMORE, AL
AL.com

Fireworks accident at Trash Pandas baseball game injures 1

One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a fireworks accident at the Rocket City Trash Pandas game in Madison. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster of HEMSI. The incident occurred in the postgame fireworks show at Toyota Field when a part of the fireworks...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy, but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Guinea Pigs#Heavy Fire#Accident#Madison Fire Rescue#The American Red Cross
WAAY-TV

2 eastbound lanes of I-565 re-open near Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

6:06 p.m. UPDATE: Police say the lanes are open again. The Huntsville Police Department reports two eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 near mile marker 18 have been blocked due to a vehicle crash in the area. Avoid the area, approximately between Memorial Parkway and Jordan Lane, if possible. Use caution...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
radio7media.com

Colbert County Man Dies in Fatal Crash

A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY NIGHT JUST SOUTH OF TUSCUMBIA HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A COLBERT COUNTY MAN. MEDIA SOURCES REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON UNDERWOOD MOUTAIN ROAD AROUND 8 PM. SHANNON R TURBERVILLE, 24, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE AFTER THE 2004 FORD MUSTANG HE WAS DRIVING LEFT THE ROADWAY AND FLIPPED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Holly Pond community mourning brothers killed in car wreck

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The Holly Pond community is mourning the loss of two brothers after both were killed in a car wreck early Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck occurred around 1:21 a.m. Monday on Cullman County 1669, approximately one mile west of Holly Pond. ALEA said 19-year-old Caden Rodgers was killed when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. His 14-year-old brother Colby also died in the crash.
HOLLY POND, AL
WAFF

Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County

Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet. Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there. Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Colbert County man dies in single-vehicle crash near Tuscumbia

A Cherokee resident died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cpl. Reginal King of ALEA said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Underwood Mountain Road, about six miles south of Tuscumbia. A 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Shannon R. Turberville,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate, Ryan Renaud, talks campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidate, Ryan Renaud, talked about...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy