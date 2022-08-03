Madison Fire & Rescue respond to structure fire near Gillespie Road

Read on www.waaytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VIDEO: Employee injured after fireworks veer into crowd at Trash Pandas game
A stray firework veered off path into a crowd of Trash Pandas fans on Friday night.
WAAY-TV
Hundreds of people support first responders in the annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo
A rodeo three decades in the making, with all of the proceeds funding local first responders. Friday night was the first night of the 30th annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo. Hundreds of people packed the stands as they came out to support their first responders. "This is probably the...
7-year-old injured in Morgan County ATV crash
A 7-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Friday, according to the Priceville Police Department.
WAFF
Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a wreck on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the person was injured in a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash southbound on Memorial Parkway just south of Bob Wallace Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Supporting Local First Responders
Hundreds of people support first responders in the annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo. A rodeo three decades in the making, with all of the proceeds funding local first responders. Friday night was the first night of the 30th annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo.
Fireworks accident at Trash Pandas baseball game injures 1
One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a fireworks accident at the Rocket City Trash Pandas game in Madison. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster of HEMSI. The incident occurred in the postgame fireworks show at Toyota Field when a part of the fireworks...
WAFF
Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting
A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy, but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 injured in Huntsville motorcycle crash
Police say one person was injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon.
Authorities release identity of man killed in house fire
The Florence Fire Service has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire on July 30.
WAAY-TV
2 eastbound lanes of I-565 re-open near Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
6:06 p.m. UPDATE: Police say the lanes are open again. The Huntsville Police Department reports two eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 near mile marker 18 have been blocked due to a vehicle crash in the area. Avoid the area, approximately between Memorial Parkway and Jordan Lane, if possible. Use caution...
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radio7media.com
Colbert County Man Dies in Fatal Crash
A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY NIGHT JUST SOUTH OF TUSCUMBIA HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A COLBERT COUNTY MAN. MEDIA SOURCES REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON UNDERWOOD MOUTAIN ROAD AROUND 8 PM. SHANNON R TURBERVILLE, 24, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE AFTER THE 2004 FORD MUSTANG HE WAS DRIVING LEFT THE ROADWAY AND FLIPPED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
wvtm13.com
Holly Pond community mourning brothers killed in car wreck
HOLLY POND, Ala. — The Holly Pond community is mourning the loss of two brothers after both were killed in a car wreck early Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck occurred around 1:21 a.m. Monday on Cullman County 1669, approximately one mile west of Holly Pond. ALEA said 19-year-old Caden Rodgers was killed when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. His 14-year-old brother Colby also died in the crash.
WAFF
Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet. Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there. Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his...
Colbert County man dies in single-vehicle crash near Tuscumbia
A Cherokee resident died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cpl. Reginal King of ALEA said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Underwood Mountain Road, about six miles south of Tuscumbia. A 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Shannon R. Turberville,...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police searching for man accused of cutting homeowners after they found him in closet
Two people have been taken to the hospital after Huntsville police say a man jumped out of their closet and cut them. The Huntsville Police Department said homeowners called them to the 6,600 block of Steeplechase Drive about 1:07 p.m. Friday. The homeowners discovered a man hiding inside a closet...
WAFF
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate, Ryan Renaud, talks campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidate, Ryan Renaud, talked about...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office holds school shooting training exercise
Friday morning, several law enforcement agencies gathered at Asbury High School to participate in an active shooter scenario. Organizers told News 19 they wanted it to be as realistic as possible.
Comments / 0