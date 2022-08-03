Madison Fire & Rescue respond to structure fire near Gillespie Road

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The Holly Pond community is mourning the loss of two brothers after both were killed in a car wreck early Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck occurred around 1:21 a.m. Monday on Cullman County 1669, approximately one mile west of Holly Pond. ALEA said 19-year-old Caden Rodgers was killed when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. His 14-year-old brother Colby also died in the crash.

HOLLY POND, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO