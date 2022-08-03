ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market. CryptoFederacy, Henry’s newest venture,...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Paris, VA
Farmville, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Farmville, VA
State
South Carolina State
cbs19news

Charlottesville named among best cities in which to live

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has been ranked one of the best cities in the country in which to live. Livability recently released its list of the top 100 cities in the United States for 2022. The publication says more than 2,300 cities were considered based on data concerning...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Planking Traveler

Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving Center

As someone who has a major fear of flying, the idea of skydiving never appealed to me. Though I’ve taken hundreds of flights over the years, I still get nervous each and every time there’s turbulence, so the thought of hurling myself out of a plane made my palms sweat. If I had given myself time to think about it, I definitely would have backed out, but last year I planned an impromptu birthday trip to the Virginia Skydiving Center for my husband, Gabe. I figured I’d share my experience for those of you who are considering skydiving for the first time. Many people have this on their adrenaline junky bucket list with no fear and only excitement, but I was not one of those people.
PETERSBURG, VA
travelnowsmart.com

Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places

Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Pike
Source of the Spring

Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid

Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series to take place at RF&P Park

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association welcome about 350 young baseball players, coaches and family members for the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series. The series is from Aug. 10 through 20 at RF&P Park on 3400 Mountain Rd. The Glen Allen Youth...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WSET

One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longwood University#Winthrop University#Reinhardt University#S C#Southwest Christian
cutoday.info

Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission

RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and advisories Friday. Multiple trees were brought down during the storms with damage along Semmes Avenue. Trees were also brought down in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond. Over 4,500 power outages were reported at one...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
Field & Stream

Virginia Woman Finds Live Snake in Bag of Popcorn at the Grocery Store

Sometimes, it’s a good thing to get more than you bargained for at the grocery store. For one Virginia woman, though, her ‘bargain,’ wasn’t what she expected. According to WTVR in Richmond, Virginia, Kimberly Slaughter was patronizing a Shoppers Value store in Lunenburg County, approximately 80 miles southwest of Richmond, and had pulled a bag of popcorn from the shelf, when she noticed what appeared to be mouse feces in the bottom of her cart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy