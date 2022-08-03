ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Texoma's Homepage

None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Pork Chop is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

10th fatality crash in Wichita Falls claims woman’s life

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated. According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC […]
Unauthorized burn ignites fire that burns structures, four acres

Bowie area firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned some trailers and threatened nearby homes in the area of Watkins Road at U.S. Highway 81 shortly before lunch Friday. Bowie city and rural, Sunset and Stoneburg fire departments responded along with Nocona EMS. A travel trailer burned and several...
BOWIE, TX
CBS DFW

Truck crashes, catches grass on fire in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.The fire started after a truck crashed and caught the grass on fire.No reports of injuries, but as you can see in the video below, flames are lighting up the night sky.Fire crews from Tarrant County, Rhome, Wise County and Parker County area all assisting in fighting the flames.
WISE COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls

One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WFAA

Dump truck crash leads to 80-acre fire in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas — A dump truck crash led to an 80-acre grass fire in Wise County late Wednesday, officials said. Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Rhome Fire-Rescue says crews, along with neighboring departments were called to Highway 287 at Pioneer Road in response to a reckless driver.
WISE COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXAN

Three arrested in Texas meth-by-mail case

A tip from a confidential informant led to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney's Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector's Office.
Graham Leader

County units, TAMFS respond to Newcastle grass fire

Texas A&M Forest Service was called Tuesday evening to assist with a grass fire on Miller Bend Road in Newcastle. The fire was one of three responded to by Young County Rural Volunteer Fire Departments. VFDs responded to different three fires in less than 45 minutes Tuesday. The first fire...
NEWCASTLE, TX
Cars
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls police searching for forgery suspects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two men accused of passing counterfeit money. Police would also like to warn local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Passing counterfeit bills is considered forgery and is a felony.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

