One killed in early morning wreck on Southwest Parkway
A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.
None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
Pork Chop is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
10th fatality crash in Wichita Falls claims woman’s life
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated. According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC […]
Unauthorized burn ignites fire that burns structures, four acres
Bowie area firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned some trailers and threatened nearby homes in the area of Watkins Road at U.S. Highway 81 shortly before lunch Friday. Bowie city and rural, Sunset and Stoneburg fire departments responded along with Nocona EMS. A travel trailer burned and several...
Truck crashes, catches grass on fire in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.The fire started after a truck crashed and caught the grass on fire.No reports of injuries, but as you can see in the video below, flames are lighting up the night sky.Fire crews from Tarrant County, Rhome, Wise County and Parker County area all assisting in fighting the flames.
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
Tips for protecting your yard from heat and drought
It's hard to maintain your yard and garden in triple-digit temperatures, so we asked professionals for a couple of tips and tricks on how to keep your yard "Better Homes and Gardens" ready.
3rd vacant house fire caused by transients this week, WFFD say
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled another vacant house fire, marking it the third one this week caused by vagrants. Around 5:08 p.m. on Friday, August 5, WFFD responded to the 5000 block of Kemp Boulevard of reports of a house fire. Arriving on scene, firefighters could see smoke showing from […]
Dump truck crash leads to 80-acre fire in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas — A dump truck crash led to an 80-acre grass fire in Wise County late Wednesday, officials said. Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Rhome Fire-Rescue says crews, along with neighboring departments were called to Highway 287 at Pioneer Road in response to a reckless driver.
Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
Three arrested in Texas meth-by-mail case
A tip from a confidential informant led to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney's Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector's Office.
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North & South Texas
Two NFL teams played football last night as the preseason is underway and that also means the regular season is under our very noses and on the horizon. While no Texas teams played or won a game, some within the Lone Star State did score a win.
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
Graham Leader
County units, TAMFS respond to Newcastle grass fire
Texas A&M Forest Service was called Tuesday evening to assist with a grass fire on Miller Bend Road in Newcastle. The fire was one of three responded to by Young County Rural Volunteer Fire Departments. VFDs responded to different three fires in less than 45 minutes Tuesday. The first fire...
Victim of bull attack in Wichita Co. dies from injuries
One of the victims of a bull attack in Pleasant Valley has died, according to a friend of the family.
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
Grassfire burning in Parker County, at least two buildings destroyed
MILLSAP - Two buildings have been destroyed as crews work to battle a massive grassfire in the Parker County city of Millsap. The Texas A&M Forest service is assisting local fire departments in the area, at last update more than 50 acres have burned. The Parker County Fire Marshal says...
Wichita Falls police searching for forgery suspects
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two men accused of passing counterfeit money. Police would also like to warn local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Passing counterfeit bills is considered forgery and is a felony.
