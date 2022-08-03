Indiana is installing more baby boxes, where newborns can be anonymously surrendered

Read on www.wrvo.org
Related
NCAA displays its cowardice in staying silent on Indiana's near-total abortion ban | Opinion
Asked for a reaction to the near-total abortion ban passed this weekend in Indiana, where the NCAA is based, the organization declined.
City must be more equitable for disabled community, says blind Chicago singer
South Side Chicagoan Ashley Griggs has been singing for about 15 and is a board-certified music therapist who has worked with veterans’ groups. Griggs said a more inclusive society and workplace is not just long overdue, but would help everybody.
Comments / 0