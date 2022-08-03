Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4

Read on www.wrvo.org
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Monsoon storms return, flash flood watch in place in Flagstaff, northern Arizona
The city of Flagstaff has asked people to "shelter in place" as flash floods are expected in the Museum Fire Flood Area, Mt. Elden Estates, Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhoods Sunday. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a flash flood watch for portions of northern Arizona from noon Sunday through...
Comments / 0