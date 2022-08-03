ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MLG mercilessly discredited by media over latest bizarre attack ad

By John Block
pinonpost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on pinonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: An Anti-Abortion Lawsuit Has Been Filed in the State of New Mexico

Currently, New Mexico is one of the states where abortion is legal. "In New Mexico, the Legislature has already repealed a 1969 statute that sought to make it a crime to end a pregnancy. Abortion rights are also protected by the Equal Protection Clause and Equal Rights Amendment outlined in the state Constitution, according to the governor’s legal team." —Dan McKay.
kunm.org

SAT: New details emerge on New Mexico helicopter crash, Albuquerque police investigate killings of 3 Muslim men, + More

Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash – By Associated Press. Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

Fellow Democrat files ethics complaint against lame duck Speaker Egolf

On Thursday, it was reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican that state Rep. Miguel García (D-Bernalillo) had filed an ethics complaint against lame duck Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) over his self-appointment to the nominating committee for the Public Regulation Commission (PRC). The Commission was...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

New Mexico voters information is now posted online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Egolf
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico cannabis sales hit record monthly high

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department announced that July cannabis sales set a new record. According to officials from the office of Gov. Lujan Grisham, July’s total sales topped the previous months of legalized recreational, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico Legislature#Defund The Police#Crime Issues#Lawsuits#Politics State#Mlg#Democrat#Republican#Gop#H B 4#S B 227
rrobserver.com

Righting the wrongs through writing

ALBUQUERQUE – If you ever bump into Ray John de Aragon, don’t listen to anything he says about living in a house. What he and his wife, Rosa Maria Calles, reside in in Northwest Albuquerque is more of a combination art gallery-museum, a gorgeous home with a an adobe wall on one side of the great room, which has large vigas supporting the ceiling – but the real beauty is in all the artwork throughout.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

The State of New Mexico Has Ramped Up Its Rollout of Monkeypox Vaccines

Just as we are barely recovering from COVID-19, another infectious disease is spreading swiftly across the country: monkeypox. The disease is primarily spread through skin-on-skin contact. Namely, sex. It's damaging to put people in a box and say that it is only spread by gay men having sex with one another though because this is a virus that can infect everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rrobserver.com

Sandoval County getting new public safety complex

Lately, Sandoval County has been getting improvements. Law enforcement is also on the list it would seem. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was joined by county officials and law enforcement leadership on Tuesday to announce $5.7 million in funding for a new Sandoval County Public Safety Complex. Both the Sandoval County...
krwg.org

Two counties in New Mexico added to wildfire disaster declaration

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a. federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state's historic. wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and. Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the. Federal Emergency Management...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Legacy Church stirs the pot during election season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since it's election season, public endorsements will try to get you to vote for certain candidates, but some are excluded from doing so. One local church is stirring the political pot, once again. Recently Target 7 received viewer e-mails about Legacy Church Pastor Steve Smotherman. Some...
kunm.org

Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.

New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy