MLG mercilessly discredited by media over latest bizarre attack ad

Opinion: An Anti-Abortion Lawsuit Has Been Filed in the State of New Mexico
Currently, New Mexico is one of the states where abortion is legal. "In New Mexico, the Legislature has already repealed a 1969 statute that sought to make it a crime to end a pregnancy. Abortion rights are also protected by the Equal Protection Clause and Equal Rights Amendment outlined in the state Constitution, according to the governor’s legal team." —Dan McKay.
SAT: New details emerge on New Mexico helicopter crash, Albuquerque police investigate killings of 3 Muslim men, + More
Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash – By Associated Press. Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators...
Fellow Democrat files ethics complaint against lame duck Speaker Egolf
On Thursday, it was reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican that state Rep. Miguel García (D-Bernalillo) had filed an ethics complaint against lame duck Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) over his self-appointment to the nominating committee for the Public Regulation Commission (PRC). The Commission was...
Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
Governor Announces Financial Relief For New Mexico Businesses Through Wildfire Grant Program
LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today the launch of the Wildfire Business Assistance Grant Program, which will provide emergency assistance to New Mexico business owners and self-employed individuals whose businesses were physically damaged or saw reduced revenue due to recent wildfires. Gov. Lujan Grisham authorized...
New Mexico voters information is now posted online
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
New Mexico to consider selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – National cemeteries in New Mexico are running out of space. Now the state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho. New Mexico has two national veterans cemeteries, one in Santa Fe and one in Fort Bayard. The one in Santa Fe is expected to be full by […]
What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
New Mexico cannabis sales hit record monthly high
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department announced that July cannabis sales set a new record. According to officials from the office of Gov. Lujan Grisham, July’s total sales topped the previous months of legalized recreational, […]
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
KRWG News This Week- Issues facing higher education in New Mexico
This week, we learn more about the Opportunity Scholarship in New Mexico and other issues facing higher education. KC Counts talks with Dr. Renay Scott, Vice President of Student Success and Enrollment Management at NMSU.
Animal Protection New Mexico nonprofit works for enduring change in Las Cruces, statewide
“People care about animals. It’s an issue that cuts across all kinds of demographics,” said Animal Protection New Mexico (APNM) Executive Director Elisabeth Jennings. APNM, a nonprofit that includes retired college professor David Steele of Las Cruces as a board member, has been an advocate for animal rights since 1979.
Righting the wrongs through writing
ALBUQUERQUE – If you ever bump into Ray John de Aragon, don’t listen to anything he says about living in a house. What he and his wife, Rosa Maria Calles, reside in in Northwest Albuquerque is more of a combination art gallery-museum, a gorgeous home with a an adobe wall on one side of the great room, which has large vigas supporting the ceiling – but the real beauty is in all the artwork throughout.
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
The State of New Mexico Has Ramped Up Its Rollout of Monkeypox Vaccines
Just as we are barely recovering from COVID-19, another infectious disease is spreading swiftly across the country: monkeypox. The disease is primarily spread through skin-on-skin contact. Namely, sex. It's damaging to put people in a box and say that it is only spread by gay men having sex with one another though because this is a virus that can infect everyone.
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
Sandoval County getting new public safety complex
Lately, Sandoval County has been getting improvements. Law enforcement is also on the list it would seem. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was joined by county officials and law enforcement leadership on Tuesday to announce $5.7 million in funding for a new Sandoval County Public Safety Complex. Both the Sandoval County...
Two counties in New Mexico added to wildfire disaster declaration
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a. federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state's historic. wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and. Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the. Federal Emergency Management...
Legacy Church stirs the pot during election season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since it's election season, public endorsements will try to get you to vote for certain candidates, but some are excluded from doing so. One local church is stirring the political pot, once again. Recently Target 7 received viewer e-mails about Legacy Church Pastor Steve Smotherman. Some...
Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.
New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
