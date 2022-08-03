ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

1 dead after motel shooting on Union Avenue

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died following a shooting at a motel on the 900 block of Union Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to BPD. She later died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives arrested Vernon McCollum, 63, of Bakersfield just before 3:20 p.m. on suspicion of murder regarding his role in the death, according to BPD.

According to court records, McCollum has several charges against him including spousal abuse, failure to appear and petty theft.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner.

KGET

At least 1 hurt in Westside Parkway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway. The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed, identified in Manila Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman shot and killed at the Manila Inn on Union Avenue Wednesday was identified. Around 6 a.m., Sabrina Neshawn Shelton, 38, of Bakersfield, was shot at the motel located at 906 Union Avenue by Vernon McCollum, 63, of Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot self during standoff with BPD, in stable condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody following a standoff with the Bakersfield Police Department early Friday morning. BPD officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject with a gun at 2:46 a.m. on the front yard of a home on the 2600 block of Colville Avenue. Surrounding neighbors were told to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lack of cooperation leads to plea deal in shooting that injured 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges of attempted murder have been dismissed against a man arrested in the shooting of a man and a pregnant woman after the victims refused to cooperate with authorities, leaving unanswered questions as to what happened, prosecutors said. Given the unanswered questions in the Jan. 27 shooting at a motel on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in deadly Hwy 58 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man killed in a crash on Highway 58 near South Union Ave and East Brundage Lane Thursday night was identified, according to authorities. Just before 10:30 p.m. the department received a report of a solo vehicle crash on S. Union Avenue and E. Brundage Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near the S. Union overpass.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Riverside man wanted on homicide warrants found in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — A man with two homicide warrants from Riverside County was found and arrested in Tulare. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office located 40-year-old Joseph Ficher near the 2700 block of Eshom Creek on Friday. Ficher was taken into custody without incident and is now facing charges...
TULARE, CA
