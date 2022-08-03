White House says Russia planning to falsify evidence to frame Ukrainian forces for prison attack

Read on www.cnn.com
Lynn Peckham
4d ago
So what I don't understand is, it's OKAY for Russians to blow up a country BUT Ukraine is just suppose to sit by and not retaliate??? Is this suppose to be a ONE SIDED WAR???
Barry Hiatt
4d ago
The same administration that said no new taxes for anyone making under $400k. That gas prices won't go up, etc...etc...etc...The lies go round and round.
concerned one
4d ago
Of course they will try to blame the Ukrainians for their own dedtstruction... Why would anyone believe Putin ordered it
Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine
Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions
The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
Video Shows Russia Failing To Shoot Down U.S. HIMARS Missiles, Ukraine Says
The impact of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS on Kyiv's forces continues to be felt in Ukraine after missiles fired from the United States-supplied weapons evaded Russian air defense, according to a Ukrainian official. A video tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs...
Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
Ukrainian forces could wipe out all of 'exhausted' Russian troops' territorial gains, retired US general says
A retired US general told Insider that Ukraine could push Russian troops back to pre-war borders. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said Ukraine's ability to do so continues to ride on Western support. He said Russian forces are "exhausted" and "don't have much else they can do right now."
Daily Beast
Families of Russian Troops Show Up at the Kremlin to Appeal to Putin and Blast Military Brass
More than 100 families of Russian soldiers sent to Ukraine have called out Russia’s Defense Ministry in an appeal presented directly to the Kremlin on Tuesday. That’s according to Radio Free Europe’s Russian service in the northwestern part of the country, which obtained a copy of the written appeal and spoke with family members involved.
Retired general: Ukraine's next move could put Russia in a dilemma
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says that Ukraine is ready to open up a second front in the eastern part of the country that could put the Russian army “on the horns of a dilemma”.
Watch: Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles
A Ukrainian brigade reportedly destroyed several Russian armored vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast, as images from Ukrainian military officials purport to show.
Video of Russian Soldier Allegedly Castrating Ukraine POW Sparks Outrage
The clip has emerged a few weeks after an international security organization said there was "credible evidence" that Moscow had committed war crimes.
U.S. Has One Weapon That Can Counter Iran's Drone Gift to Putin
The White House has said it believes Iran is providing Russia "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to use in its invasion of Ukraine.
Biden says Trump made 'gigantic mistake' withdrawing US from Iran nuclear deal
President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Wednesday that former President Donald Trump made a "gigantic mistake" withdrawing the US from the Iran nuclear deal and said Iran was closer now to acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
Vladimir Putin's Daughter Promoted to Help With Russia's Crumbling Economy
In April, the U.S. Treasury Department identified Katerina Tikhonova as one of Putin's daughters being sanctioned over the Ukraine war.
Family of American teacher sentenced to 14 years hard labor in Russia calls on Biden administration to formally negotiate for his release
The family of an American sentenced to 14 years at a hard labor camp in Russia fears that he has been given what amounts to a "a death sentence" and is calling on the Biden administration to designate him as wrongfully detained, which would trigger formal diplomatic efforts to secure his release.
Ukrainian Man, 64, Destroys Russian Gas Truck With Grenade Launcher—Report
"It stopped, and I fired a grenade launcher. When I hit it—everything was on fire," Valentin Didkovskiy said.
Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine
A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
Putin Ally Wanted China to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane: 'Good' for Russia
State Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov said that an attack on Pelosi's plane from China would open up a "second front" in Putin's conflict with the West.
Putin wants to be directly involved with Biden on Griner prisoner swap
Russia has indicated it is ready to open private discussions between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a prisoner swap to free Brittney Griner, just one day after the WNBA player was sentenced to nine years in prison.
