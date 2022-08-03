One year ago, a West African Banded Cobra went missing in Grand Prairie. It's yet to be found.

Read on www.wfaa.com
Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery
According to police, a male employee was found injured after the carjacking, and the truck was found a few blocks away. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot twice in north Fort Worth, reported to be in stable condition
A man’s in the hospital after being shot in Fort Worth last night. Just before 8 p.m. a man called 911 saying he’d just been shot while riding his bicycle in a neighborhood near Meacham Airport.
Furniture delivery driver killed in Fort Worth
A search is underway after a furniture delivery driver was killed in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to NBCDFW, Police say someone tried to steal the delivery truck outside a home on Reed Street.
Missy Bevers' Murder, Still Unsolved Nearly Two Years Later, Gets a New Detective
Midlothian, TX - Dressed in what looked like SWAT gear and armed with a hammer, the killer came upon fitness instructor Terri "Missy" Bevers in the early morning hours of April 18, 2016. The 45-year-old Red Oak mother of three was setting up a Camp Gladiator exercise class at the Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian.
Drunk driver hits Fort Worth police car, forces officer into tree, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have arrested a man after he drunkenly hit an officer's car, which forced the patrol vehicle into a tree, the department said. The Fort Worth Police Department said an officer was responding at approximately 11:17 p.m. Wednesday to assist another officer with an unrelated foot pursuit.
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
Updates on fires, dry conditions across North Texas
WFAA reporter Chris Sadeghi gives an update on the Wise County fire. Flames also came up in Hood County and Frisco.
Retired NTX Cop Testifies In Honor Killing Trial
A retired North Texas cop is taking the stand in the trial of a man accused in the so-called “honor killing” of his daughters. Former Irving Police Detective Joe Henning told a Dallas County court officers were pretty sure Yaser Said murdered the teens in 2008. Said’s defense attorneys are trying to prove police botched the investigation. Said would get life in prison if convicted.
Dallas police looking for double homicide suspect, considered armed and dangerous
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a murder suspect. Infant Johnson is wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. Police describe Johnson as a 23-year-old black male, about 5'11, weighing approximately 150 lbs. On June 26, Johnson shot and killed Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, and David Deshawn Stewart, 27, during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Police were called after a neighbor heard gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments that night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until three days later. A neighbor said they found the couple's...
Here's how local Facebook groups are rallying around struggling North Texas restaurants
ARLINGTON, Texas — As the economy continues to flux, there is no surprise that businesses are struggling. From supply chain issues to staffing shortages, restaurants have continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. A restaurant struggling in the Metroplex made headlines recently after posting an outcry on...
Man stabbed at downtown Garland DART station, remains in critical condition
A man remains in the hospital after being stabbed at a Garland DART station yesterday. The victim was found bleeding badly at the Downtown Garland Station on West Walnut.
Man fatally shot by neighbor, Fort Worth Police says she had stolen jewelry from him
A man is dead in Fort Worth where police are still sorting out details in a case that actually began over the weekend. Last night, a woman called 911 to say she had just shot her neighbor at her own home in the Como neighborhood.
Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Gets a New Name, New Look
The annual air show held at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport is getting a new name and new look. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will now be known as AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell. The show is a one-day event and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Man wounded in an early morning shooting in southeast Fort Worth
A man’s in the hospital because he was shot in southeast Fort Worth this morning. Just before 2:30 a.m. a 911 caller reported his uncle had just been shot in their car near Highway 287 and East Berry.
One Dead, One Injured After Local Armed Robbery
When Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in southwest Fort Worth on Tuesday, they found two gunshot victims: a man and his girlfriend. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the man later died. An investigation determined that the suspect and the male victim knew each other....
Drunk driver arrested after causing crash that injured Fort Worth officer, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth officer is hospitalized after a drunk driver caused him to crash into a tree Wednesday night, police said. At about 11:17 p.m. Aug. 3, the officer was responding to a call to assist another officer who was involved in a foot pursuit of an unrelated suspect.The officer was traveling westbound in the 3700 block of East Lancaster Avenue and was passing the suspect's vehicle when the suspect failed to yield and instead turned into the front of the officer's patrol vehicle, police said.Police said the impact forced the patrol vehicle to the right, where it exited the roadway and hit a tree—trapping the officer inside. The officer was extracted from the vehicle and then taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in an unknown condition.Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later found by officers a short distance away. An officer from the Driving While Intoxicated Unit determined the driver was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.The suspect—whose identity has not been released—faces charges of intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident.This is an ongoing investigation.
Driver shoots at another vehicle, leaving passenger in critical condition, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for anyone responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched at approximately 3 a.m. to a Chevron gas station on Wichita Street in Fort Worth. When they got to the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds.
Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating and murder of girlfriend, Tarrant County DA says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating, murder and robbery of his girlfriend, the Tarrant County District’s Office announced. Q’Juan Tiakei Holmes was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Angela Gagne on Friday,...
Arlington Police Upgrade Charges to Murder After Man Set on Fire at Gas Station Dies
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The charge against an Arlington woman who is accused of setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month has been upgraded to murder. 24-year-old Breana Johnson is accused of dousing her boyfriend, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle, with gasoline during an argument at a station on East Mayfield Road on July 18th.
Man wounded in late night shooting in east Fort Worth
Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire on East Lancaster Avenue in east Fort Worth last night. Just past 11 p.m. a man was walking on the sidewalk near Loop 820 when two men came up
