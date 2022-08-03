ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lima News

Ohio State duo compete for snaps behind Henderson

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football running backs coach Tony Alford wants to make a hard decision sometime during the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. The starting assignment is easy. TreVeyon Henderson locked up that job for three years by his third game as a Buckeye. Who...
landgrantholyland.com

Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State lands Devin Royal, is Scotty Middleton on deck?

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman

As August gets going and football season goes from a dream to a reality, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land are committed to giving the best possible football coverage. But also, the best possible basketball coverage as well. Similar to last season, we will be doing player previews and team...
Eleven Warriors

Christian Bentancur Views Ohio State As “One of the Top Schools in the Nation,” Two OSU Targets Commit Elsewhere, Edwin Spillman Will Attend Michigan Game

Earlier this summer, four-star Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur became the fourth tight end Ohio State offered in the 2024 class. Bentancur camped with Ohio State on June 15 and impressed tight ends coach Kevin Wilson enough to merit a Buckeyes offer after impressing Wilson with his footwork and agility in drills. The offer, which came from Ryan Day personally, left quite the impression on Betancur, who also visited OSU on April 8.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football preseason practice: What we saw from the defense on Day 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we look for signs as to how Ohio State football players will fit into Jim Knowles’ new defense, the first practice included on potential nugget. Freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry was not with his group in the pre-practice workouts that were ending as reporters were allowed out to the practice field. He was with a linebacker group that included Teradja Mitchell, among others.
ccsoh.us

Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year

August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!

Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Garrette Park in West Jefferson is a New Favorite

Garrette Park in West Jefferson, Ohio is an accessible playground with a unique gravity rail that kids will go crazy for!. There have been a couple of times when we just happen to stumble upon a brand new, hidden gem! That happened at the Ninja Course at Glacier Ridge Metro Park, and it happened a few weeks ago when I took the boys to West Jefferson to try out a coffee shop downtown called The Daily Buzz.
sent-trib.com

Night Ranger ready to rock Ohio Balloon Fest

MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017. Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”. He added that in...
columbusunderground.com

7 Spots to find Extreme Milkshakes in Columbus

Some time ago, a milkshake stopped being just a milkshake and the extreme, dessert-within-a-dessert milkshake arrived, spilling out of glasses everywhere. Not just a cool, creamy treat, but crowned with more sugar-fueled goodness than just whipped cream and a cherry, grab a spoon and prepare for a sugar coma with these seven spots to find extreme milkshakes in Columbus. (Central Ohio really likes its peanut butter and its Oreos!)
