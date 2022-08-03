Read on bvmsports.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, A.J. Brown, Giants
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still has three more years remaining on the four-year, $160 million deal he signed last offseason. However, with the way the quarterback market has skyrocketed since he signed that deal, Dallas might already want to think about being more proactive about his contract situation than they were the last time.
Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff #44-38: Kamara, Sproles, & More!
Less than 44 Days until the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022.
New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono likely has a career-ending neck injury, source says
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono likely has a career-ending neck injury, a source told ESPN on Thursday. Gono, 26, underwent surgery on his neck last year with the Atlanta Falcons. He missed all of the 2021 season, but signed with the Giants this offseason and felt fine entering camp.
NFL Props: Kirk Cousins O/U 31.5 TD Passes
Bryant McFadden joins Hakem Dermish to predict if Kirk Cousins will pass for over or under 31.5 touchdowns this season.
Eagles Place TE Jaeden Graham On Injured Reserve
Graham, 26, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Yale back in 2018. He was eventually signed to a futures deal after his rookie year and returned as an exclusive rights free agent in March of 2021. Atlanta declined to tender him a qualifying offer...
NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Packers, Christian Watson
Bears QB Justin Fields thinks their offense is progressing well but can still improve in all areas of the system. “I think we’re progressing every day,” Fields said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re not where we want to be yet, though, for sure… I think we can improve at everything. As long as we continue to get better every day, we’re going to be in a good position.”
Cowboys Watch: LB Anthony Barr's Top 3 Vikings Plays
In the midst of their 2022 training camp in Oxnard, Calif., the Dallas Cowboys signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal Wednesday with a $2 million base and incentives that can push the deal to $3. Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, brings valuable veteran leadership to...
NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot
Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
Cooper Kupp reveals top-5 receivers with shocking omission, surprise name
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has cemented himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL. The 2021 Triple-Crown winner had one of the greatest seasons in NFL history. Cooper Kupp led the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He finished the regular season with 145 receptions,...
