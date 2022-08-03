Bears QB Justin Fields thinks their offense is progressing well but can still improve in all areas of the system. “I think we’re progressing every day,” Fields said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re not where we want to be yet, though, for sure… I think we can improve at everything. As long as we continue to get better every day, we’re going to be in a good position.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO