Before there was a transfer station and before most people had heard of recycling, Lincolnites either burned their garbage in their back yard or brought it to the landfill, a.k.a. the town dump. The grassy hill with white gas vent pipes on your right as you enter the transfer station is all you can see of Lincoln’s landfill since it was closed in 1986 and capped in 1990.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO