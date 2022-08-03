Read on spotonillinois.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
White Sox Pitcher Dylan Cease becomes first pitcher to allow one or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts
Dylan Cease allowed one or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts, making it the longest streak since earned runs became an official stat in 1913. Cease led the Chicago White Sox over the Texas Rangers, 2-1.
White Sox Organizational Dysfunction to Blame for Trade Deadline Failures
I know, they’re only two games out of first place with 57 games to play. Yes, they’re in the midst of a “soft spot” in the schedule that features 19 consecutive games against sub-.500 opponents. But it’s hard not to be at least mildly perturbed, yes that’s the word we’ll use, about the state of the Chicago White Sox over the past few days.
White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener
No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
White Sox's Seby Zavala handling catching duties on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Zavala will catch on Friday night after Yasmani Grandal was named Chicago's designated hitter, Luis Robert was shifted to center field, and A.J. Pollock was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander...
The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline
The Chicago Cubs stood pat at the MLB Trade Deadline and ended up keeping two of their longest-tenured players in Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Both guys were expected to be moved, but ultimately, they will remain in a Cubbies uniform until the end of the season. By no surprise, Jed Hoyer was asked why […] The post The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luis Robert (illness) hitting second in White Sox's Thursday lineup
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert (illness) is starting in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Robert will make his return after Chicago's outfielder sat out on Wednesday with an illness and Adam Engel was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Cole Ragans, our models project Robert to score 13.9...
Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment this weekend
San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. made a significant step toward returning to the field after being cleared to take live batting practice on Aug. 1. Tatis appears ready to take another leap forward in his recovery from surgery in March to repair a fractured wrist. On Friday,...
Seby Zavala sitting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Zavala is being replaced behind the plate by Yasmani Grandal versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. In 118 plate appearances this season, Zavala has a .280 batting average with a .730...
Luis Robert not in lineup for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Robert is being replaced in center field by AJ Pollock versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. In 332 plate appearances this season, Robert has a .300 batting average with a .794 OPS, 12 home...
Willson Contreras' 2-run HR lifts Cubs past Marlins
Willson Contreras enjoyed an unexpected return to Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon by hitting a go-ahead two-run homer with one out in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins. Contreras heard a loud ovation from fans after going 5-for-26 on...
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will take a seat after Max Muncy was named Saturday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 89 batted balls this season, Alberto has produced a 2.2% barrel rate and a...
Fernando Tatis Jr. begins rehab at Double-A San Antonio
Fernando Tatis Jr. has started his rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio, moving the All-Star shortstop closer to making his
