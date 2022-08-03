NBA Insider Jovan Buha Drops The Latest Update On Kyrie Irving Saga: "If He Remains In Brooklyn Next Season Along With Kevin Durant, I Think It Would Take A Disastrous Outcome For The Tandem Not To Remain With The Nets Long Term."

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Scottie Pippen Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Chicago Bulls: "They’re Just Not A Team That’s Built For The Postseason.”
Former Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen is one of the most accomplished players the basketball world has ever seen. As a 7x All-Star, 10x All-Defensive player, and 6x champion, there isn't much that he hasn't seen or done at the NBA level. So when he was asked to give his...
Yardbarker
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
Yardbarker
Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from Mike James
Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
Yardbarker
Are The Cavaliers Interested In Bringing Back LeBron James?
When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in 2018, it was clear the franchise was in for a long rebuilding process. Fortunately, that rebuilding process so far hasn’t been as painful as many thought it would. In Darius Garland, the Cavs already possess a bona...
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma On The Lakers' 2020 Championship: “I’m On LeBron James’ Team, You Don’t Wanna Let Somebody Down That Cares So Much About Winning.”
Young NBA swingman Kyle Kuzma has had an interesting career so far. With the Lakers, in particular, he had a lot of ups and downs over the years, going from the ultimate high of winning a title to being traded after failing to live up to expectations. While Kuz is...
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Opens Up On His Chemistry With James Harden: “It’s Going To Take A While, And It’s Not Just About Me And Him. It’s Also About Finding The Chemistry With Everybody Else And Putting It All Together.”
One of the biggest trades last season was that of Ben Simmons and James Harden between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Given how desperate both the parties were for a change, the trade made all the sense. The Nets got a young guard like Simmons while the 76ers had a great player like Harden to partner up with their MVP candidate center Joel Embiid.
Yardbarker
LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story
James just finished up his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world. The wide presumption is that he is one of the top-five players to ever...
Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title
Lakers Insider believes Los Angeles cannot win a championship as currently constructed.
Report: Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz discussed blockbuster trade that has Donovan Mitchell in New York
The Los Angeles Lakers are at a crossroads. As presently constructed, it’s unclear how competitive the team can be next season. Russell Westbrook may need a new home. LeBron James is still considering his future. A new report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto suggests the Lakers aren’t taking the moment...
WATCH: Incredible Video Of Russell Westbrook On Saturday
On Saturday, August 6, Swish Cultures posted a video of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook dunking. Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd Says The Lakers Think Russell Westbrook Is Too Toxic And Want Him Out Of The Franchise
Russell Westbrook remains a hot topic around the NBA after a tumultuous 2021/22 season, his first with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right now, other than Darvin Ham, nobody wants Westbrook on the Lakers, and the team is reportedly looking for ways to part with the player, but nothing has happened so far.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Freak Out Looking At Nikola Jokic's Super Realistic Face In NBA 2K23: "Great, Now I Can't Sleep."
Nikola Jokic has enjoyed great individual success throughout his last 2 NBA campaigns. The Nuggets superstar is now a back-to-back MVP. Although team success has evaded the Joker thanks to various injuries to Nuggets players, they are primed to make some waves, with Jokic aiming to lead the team to some playoff success next season.
Yardbarker
What If The Lakers Signed This Former Superstar?
On August 6, six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. The former Oklahoma star played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. I think that the Los Angeles...
Yardbarker
"Memphis Is Going To Get Their Reality Check": Grizzlies Have Kept Draymond Green's Quote As Motivation In Their Weight Room
The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are setting up to be the next juicy rivalry in the NBA. The two teams clashed in the Conference Semifinals this past postseason and tempers flared often in that series as the Warriors triumphed in 6 games. The series ending didn’t stop...
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Was Shocked By How Early Kobe Bryant Woke Up: "The Goal Was To Be The First At Breakfast, So I Set My Alarm, I Make Sure I'm Up By Sunrise."
Kobe Bryant was probably the biggest superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. Donning the Los Angeles Lakers jersey, Kobe was the face of the franchise, and rightfully so, as he led his team to five championships. A great two-way player with amazing scoring capability and has the potential to...
Yardbarker
Damian Lillard Goes Off On The Current Culture Around Young Basketball Players: "Their Mentality Is Messed Up About What It's Going To Be And Having To Earn Stuff."
In a press conference centered around his Formula Zero Camp, Portland star Damian Lillard spoke candidly about all kinds of different topics. Among the more interesting bits of dialogue came after being asked about the current culture surrounding youth basketball. Speaking to the media, Dame didn't hold back when detailing...
Yardbarker
Gordon Hayward drawing interest from Heat?
Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to an unnamed NBA executive this week who indicated that Gordon Hayward could be a Plan B for the Miami Heat if their trade pursuits of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell fail. “I think a guy they will keep an eye on is Gordon Hayward,”...
Yardbarker
The New York Knicks Won 18 Playoff Series And 81 Playoff Games With Patrick Ewing And Only 1 Playoff Series And 10 Playoff Games After Trading Him
The New York Knicks are one of the most popular and prestigious franchises in the NBA. Although the Knicks might not have won the NBA title as many times as other legendary teams like the Boston Celtics or the Los Angeles Lakers, the Garden is known as the home of basketball for a reason.
