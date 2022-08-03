ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBA Insider Jovan Buha Drops The Latest Update On Kyrie Irving Saga: "If He Remains In Brooklyn Next Season Along With Kevin Durant, I Think It Would Take A Disastrous Outcome For The Tandem Not To Remain With The Nets Long Term."

By Nico Martinez
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters

Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from Mike James

Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League

Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
NBA
Yardbarker

Are The Cavaliers Interested In Bringing Back LeBron James?

When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in 2018, it was clear the franchise was in for a long rebuilding process. Fortunately, that rebuilding process so far hasn’t been as painful as many thought it would. In Darius Garland, the Cavs already possess a bona...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Opens Up On His Chemistry With James Harden: “It’s Going To Take A While, And It’s Not Just About Me And Him. It’s Also About Finding The Chemistry With Everybody Else And Putting It All Together.”

One of the biggest trades last season was that of Ben Simmons and James Harden between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Given how desperate both the parties were for a change, the trade made all the sense. The Nets got a young guard like Simmons while the 76ers had a great player like Harden to partner up with their MVP candidate center Joel Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story

James just finished up his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world. The wide presumption is that he is one of the top-five players to ever...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic
Yardbarker

What If The Lakers Signed This Former Superstar?

On August 6, six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. The former Oklahoma star played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. I think that the Los Angeles...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard Goes Off On The Current Culture Around Young Basketball Players: "Their Mentality Is Messed Up About What It's Going To Be And Having To Earn Stuff."

In a press conference centered around his Formula Zero Camp, Portland star Damian Lillard spoke candidly about all kinds of different topics. Among the more interesting bits of dialogue came after being asked about the current culture surrounding youth basketball. Speaking to the media, Dame didn't hold back when detailing...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Gordon Hayward drawing interest from Heat?

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to an unnamed NBA executive this week who indicated that Gordon Hayward could be a Plan B for the Miami Heat if their trade pursuits of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell fail. “I think a guy they will keep an eye on is Gordon Hayward,”...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy