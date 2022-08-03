ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwood, TN

WBIR

Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Feed-A-Pet Program in critical need of dog food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is in desperate need of dry dog food for the Feed-A-Pet program. Feed-A-Pet helps support animals owned by seniors enrolled in the Office on Aging’s Mobile Meals program. “We do rely heavily on donations for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to best take advantage of the grocery sales tax holiday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Professor of Accounting with the University of Tennessee spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side news to help break down how shoppers can best utilize the grocery sales tax holiday in the month of August. Starting Monday, Aug. 1, Tennessee shoppers don’t have to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Terry Clowers, Oak Ridge

Terry Clowers of Oak Ridge, TN passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. He left behind a devoted wife and children who are left without their fierce guardian and protector. He was a loving, faithful, hardworking man who put his family first in all aspects of his life. He was a passionately loyal Vol fan who never missed a game. He loved to grill out with the family in the summer and fishing was his most treasured hobby.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Aug. 5-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them. Check out their Forest Bathing Workshop event where you can learn from an expert.
newstalk941.com

127 Yard Sale Kicks Off Thursday At Several UC Locations

The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will return to the Upper Cumberland Thursday. It covers 690 miles from Michigan to Alabama. Along the way, it will cross through Jamestown where Chamber of Commerce Tourism and Membership Director Seth Vaughn expects a large turnout. “Our businesses really prosper throughout this time...
JAMESTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the demolition of the K-25 building there were over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from the East Tennessee Technology Park. The Environmental Management has coordinated clean-up efforts after the U-shaped K-25 building was demolished a few years ago. After removing the slabs from the facilities, there were samples of soil that was contaminated and needed to be replaced.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Target purchases land in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
CROSSVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

BREAKING: Lightning, fires accompany storms

A possible lightning strike and a fire that heavily damaged a house in North Knoxville kept firefighters busy Wednesday night. A series of strong thunderstorms rolled through Knox and surrounding counties overnight, leading to severe weather warnings, downed tree limbs and power outages. “It’s busy,” said KFD Assistant Chief Mark...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
bbbtv12.com

New Norris Middle School Drop-off Procedures for this Year

Beginning on August 8th, the morning drop off will be in front of Norris Middle School. Parents entering Norris from Highway 61 and traveling from East Norris Road will turn right onto East Circle and pass by Norris Elementary School. You will proceed down West Circle and turn left in front of the Public Safety Building and pass the library as you travel in front of the school. There will be a pull-off at the end of the parking area where students may exit and walk to the school. If you are using West Norris from Highway 441 you will pass in front of Archer’s and the Post Office where you will turn right and join the traffic coming from West Circle. From there you will proceed to the drop-off area in front of the school. Anyone without elementary-aged children is encouraged to enter Norris from Highway 441\ to lessen traffic on East Norris Road and West Circle.
NORRIS, TN
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN

