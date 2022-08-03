Beginning on August 8th, the morning drop off will be in front of Norris Middle School. Parents entering Norris from Highway 61 and traveling from East Norris Road will turn right onto East Circle and pass by Norris Elementary School. You will proceed down West Circle and turn left in front of the Public Safety Building and pass the library as you travel in front of the school. There will be a pull-off at the end of the parking area where students may exit and walk to the school. If you are using West Norris from Highway 441 you will pass in front of Archer’s and the Post Office where you will turn right and join the traffic coming from West Circle. From there you will proceed to the drop-off area in front of the school. Anyone without elementary-aged children is encouraged to enter Norris from Highway 441\ to lessen traffic on East Norris Road and West Circle.

