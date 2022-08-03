Read on www.bbbtv12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10thKristen WaltersAthens, TN
Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground LakeThe Planking TravelerSweetwater, TN
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Rockwood announces inaugural ‘Rockin’ the Ramp’ Labor Day Sunday
The City of Rockwood has announced there will be a Labor Day Celebration on the city’s lakefront property on Sunday, September 4th beginning at 1 pm. The inaugural, and hopefully, annual event will be known as “Rockin the Ramp,” referring to the Dr. Tom Fuller Boat Ramp.
Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
wvlt.tv
Feed-A-Pet Program in critical need of dog food
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is in desperate need of dry dog food for the Feed-A-Pet program. Feed-A-Pet helps support animals owned by seniors enrolled in the Office on Aging’s Mobile Meals program. “We do rely heavily on donations for the...
WATE
How to best take advantage of the grocery sales tax holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Professor of Accounting with the University of Tennessee spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side news to help break down how shoppers can best utilize the grocery sales tax holiday in the month of August. Starting Monday, Aug. 1, Tennessee shoppers don’t have to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
bbbtv12.com
Terry Clowers, Oak Ridge
Terry Clowers of Oak Ridge, TN passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. He left behind a devoted wife and children who are left without their fierce guardian and protector. He was a loving, faithful, hardworking man who put his family first in all aspects of his life. He was a passionately loyal Vol fan who never missed a game. He loved to grill out with the family in the summer and fishing was his most treasured hobby.
WATE
6 free things to do in Knoxville Aug. 5-7
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them. Check out their Forest Bathing Workshop event where you can learn from an expert.
newstalk941.com
127 Yard Sale Kicks Off Thursday At Several UC Locations
The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will return to the Upper Cumberland Thursday. It covers 690 miles from Michigan to Alabama. Along the way, it will cross through Jamestown where Chamber of Commerce Tourism and Membership Director Seth Vaughn expects a large turnout. “Our businesses really prosper throughout this time...
RELATED PEOPLE
utdailybeacon.com
Festivals, concerts, conventions: 5 Knoxville events to attend in August
It’s August, which means the city comes back to life when school is back in session. That does not mean the fun is over. Far from it, August promises a whole host of festivals, concerts and events to chase away back-to-school blues. The best places to look for fun...
wvlt.tv
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
WATE
Over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the demolition of the K-25 building there were over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from the East Tennessee Technology Park. The Environmental Management has coordinated clean-up efforts after the U-shaped K-25 building was demolished a few years ago. After removing the slabs from the facilities, there were samples of soil that was contaminated and needed to be replaced.
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Target purchases land in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
wvlt.tv
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to be in a movie, you may have your chance soon! Movie role submissions are being accepted for a Christmas movie being filmed at Dollywood for the next couple of months. Adult males and females are sought to portray audience members for a...
wvlt.tv
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
hardknoxwire.com
BREAKING: Lightning, fires accompany storms
A possible lightning strike and a fire that heavily damaged a house in North Knoxville kept firefighters busy Wednesday night. A series of strong thunderstorms rolled through Knox and surrounding counties overnight, leading to severe weather warnings, downed tree limbs and power outages. “It’s busy,” said KFD Assistant Chief Mark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
bbbtv12.com
New Norris Middle School Drop-off Procedures for this Year
Beginning on August 8th, the morning drop off will be in front of Norris Middle School. Parents entering Norris from Highway 61 and traveling from East Norris Road will turn right onto East Circle and pass by Norris Elementary School. You will proceed down West Circle and turn left in front of the Public Safety Building and pass the library as you travel in front of the school. There will be a pull-off at the end of the parking area where students may exit and walk to the school. If you are using West Norris from Highway 441 you will pass in front of Archer’s and the Post Office where you will turn right and join the traffic coming from West Circle. From there you will proceed to the drop-off area in front of the school. Anyone without elementary-aged children is encouraged to enter Norris from Highway 441\ to lessen traffic on East Norris Road and West Circle.
WATE
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
Comments / 0