Hartford HealthCare: Symptoms of Movement Disorders-Advances in Treatment

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quinnipiac’s University School of Medicine is welcoming its newest class. The annual White Coat Ceremony was held on Thursday. It marks the beginning of the medical school journey for the class of 2026. The ceremony not only welcomes these students to the School of Medicine but also into the medical profession with all of the responsibilities and expectations associated with being a physician.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO