Hartford, CT

Hartford HealthCare: Symptoms of Movement Disorders-Advances in Treatment

By Sponsored Content by Hartford HealthCare
WTNH.com
 3 days ago
FOX 61

Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Miss CT’s Outstanding Teen discusses education initiative

(WTNH) – A Bristol teen is not only giving back to her community but preparing to represent Connecticut in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Competition. News 8 sat down with Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Peyton Troth, to hear about how she is preparing for the competition. She also talks about her organization Peyton’s Promise Education Initiative, which provides students with the tools they need to be successful in school.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine

STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
STAFFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Rockoff Realty donates $3,200 to local animal sanctuary

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Doing good one house at a time. Rockoff Realty donates $100 to local animal rescues for every home their clients buy or sell. Most recently, Our Companions Animal Rescue & Sanctuary received $3,200. “About four years ago, my wife and I decided to take some of our...
ASHFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Residents Being Asked to Avoid Windsor Reservoir Due to Algae Bloom

Town officials are asking residents and their furry friends to stay away from Rainbow Reservoir in Windsor. They say this is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom in the water, which can cause mild skin irritation and illness. This reaction can occur when a person or animal ingests,...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH.com

White Coat Ceremony held at Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quinnipiac’s University School of Medicine is welcoming its newest class. The annual White Coat Ceremony was held on Thursday. It marks the beginning of the medical school journey for the class of 2026. The ceremony not only welcomes these students to the School of Medicine but also into the medical profession with all of the responsibilities and expectations associated with being a physician.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman suffers deadly gunshot wound in Hartford

One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven. The victim has been identified as Julius Bolden-Lowe of Southington. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Britain family serving up ice cream for good cause

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — While temperatures are continuing to heat up, one New Britain family is selling cool treats in their neighborhood. On the corner of Brook street, you’ll find Brooke and her nine kids selling a tasty treat, ice cream. “We’re back on our feet and trying...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Local Walgreens pharmacies temporarily closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -People are having issues with their local Walgreens’ pharmacies temporarily closing. A Walgreens in Easthampton had temporarily closed its pharmacy. Western Mass News learned that residents in other towns, and states, are experiencing the same issues. Earlier this week, multiple viewers reached out to Western Mass...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU

NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
NEW LONDON, CT

