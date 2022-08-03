Read on arkadelphian.com
arkadelphian.com
Ingram addresses Clark County Dems, calling for school funding equity, increased teacher pay
The Clark County Democratic Committee held their 26th Annual Clinton Day Dinner Saturday evening in the ballroom at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center. Hundreds of Democrats from as far away as Greene County converged on the site to hear party leaders discuss the upcoming election and state policy. The...
1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover
A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
Obituary: Patricia Stroud
Patricia Maxine Stroud, 89, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Patricia was born November 30, 1932, to William Scoggins and Clara Stone in Clark County. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gurdon. Patricia was a homemaker and loved to hunt, fish, and garden. Patricia is preceded...
Crews searching for possible drowning victim
CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 5
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
