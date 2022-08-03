ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morningbrew.com

Preventing identity fraud

Having my identity stolen in 2019 was a defining moment for my #InternetPresence as a personal finance writer. It was a classic “middleman” scam that skimmed my debit card number, netting $8,000 for the scammers who used my identity (indirectly) to suspend my ATM withdrawal limit for my checking account. Yeah.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
komando.com

3 phone scams spreading now you should know about

Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seal Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Seal Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Business Insider

7 ways to identify fake text messages that are likely scams

Texting scams are common and you should be on the lookout for fake texts and other kinds of spam messages. Fake texts often have lots of spelling errors, promise free gifts and have a sense of urgency. Here are seven ways to sniff out and identify a fake text message...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Scams#Fraud
MarketRealist

Don't Fall Victim to the USPS Tracking Text Message Scam

For decades, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has served as a reliable and convenient way to send and receive mail around the U.S. Unfortunately, the mail service provider has become yet another vehicle scammers are using to gain access to online data. A scam that has been making its rounds for months now is the USPS tracking text scam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Beware - that PayPal email could be a wallet-draining scam

For cybercriminals engaged in phishing, the key question is - how do they get the malicious email past the email security measures? After all, most email service providers are good at spotting, and blocking, spam and phishing emails. Cybersecurity researchers from Avanan have now uncovered that some hackers have gotten...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Odd text from a wrong number? It's probably a scam

The text message came late Tuesday. Like others I’d been getting recently, it wasn’t an obvious scam from the outset — no promise of a warranty or that I’d won a prize, no link to a suspicious website — but instead it seemed to be a frantic message intended for someone else.
PUBLIC SAFETY
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Scammers got MILLIONS, Now Arrested and Charged

Scams are EVERYWHERE and it seems like no matter how careful anyone is, it is far to easy to become the victim of a scam. I recently was scammed out of just over $2000 from a fraud company pretending to be an airline. When I googled this airline company I clicked on the first phone number that popped up in search never thinking that it wasn't the real number. The woman posed as the airline, asked all the right questions and my radar never went off or detected any red flags until it was too late. Too late as in going to the airport and realizing that my son and I were not actually on the flight.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
The Guardian

My mum struggles online – it’s not the technology, but the faff and risk of fraud

I was round at my mother’s house to remove the banking app from her phone, which I had only installed four days before, so, while it would be putting it strongly to say I was opposed to deleting it, I was definitely after a bit of clarification as to why. I tried to express this in the gentlest and most patient way possible, by shouting, “What’s the point, though? What’s wrong with having some basic banking capability in your house, considering you never leave it?”
INTERNET
The Phoblographer

Watch for These Signs of Scams When Selling a Camera Online

The decision to sell my old camera gear felt a bit like deciding to re-home a puppy. I still had feelings for my Nikon D850, lenses, and flashes, yet I knew they would be happier in a new photographer’s hands. I switched from DSLR to mirrorless several months before and I knew it was time to part with my old system while it still held some value.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Don't get stung by these fake holiday cyber-scams this summer

Scammers everywhere are trying to capitalize on the return of travel to relieve people of their hard-earned money, a new report suggests. Researchers from Kaspersky have discovered a couple of elaborate schemes, in which fraudsters impersonate ticket aggregators, airline services, rental services, accommodation and ticket lotteries as they try to trick people into giving away money and sensitive data.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy