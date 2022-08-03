Ongoing and upcoming: Main Street BOA branch to reopen in October

Read on www.sunnews.org
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police contact homeless individuals frequenting private parking lot
According to a series of tweets by the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Huntington Beach Homeless Task Force (HTF) regularly patrols the City in an effort to offer help and services to those experiencing homelessness. In particular, on Thursday, August 4, the HTF visited a private parking lot with the...
50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say
It is not clear what caused the branch to snap off, but tree health has been an ongoing concern for years in Long Beach. The post 50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
A garage fire was put out by firefighters in Santa Ana tonight
At 7:11 tonight a fire broke out in a row of detached garages at the 2700 block of S. Fairview in Santa Ana. OCFA firefighters quickly knocked the fire down before it could threaten neighboring buildings. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. The SAPD, Costa Mesa Fire...
2urbangirls.com
Street vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – It is being reported a well-known fruit vendor was killed during an attempted robbery in the city of Gardena Thursday night and allegedly in front of his daughter. :. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported at...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Features Journey Tribute Band Saturday August 6 2022
OC Fair Features Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour at The Pacific Amphitheatre and Journey Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
2 Hospitalized, 2 Light Poles Down After Violent Rollover Crash
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized after a violent rollover crash that demolished a vehicle, downed two light poles and took out power in the immediate area. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, of a traffic collision on the 10700 East block of Beverly Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in the city of Whittier.
coloradoboulevard.net
Sierra Madre Police Investigate Local Business
SIERRA MADRE – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On August 3, 2022, at about 12:30 pm, detectives with the Sierra Madre Police Department conducted an investigation of a business at 18 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., in response to several complaints of suspected illegal conduct. By News Desk. SMPD, along with the Pasadena Vice...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting
NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NBC Los Angeles
Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine
A Mission Viejo dermatologist was behind bars Friday on suspicion of poisoning her husband in Irvine. Dr. Yue Yu was arrested Thursday evening, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham. The victim suffered "significant internal injuries but is expected to recover," and told police he suspected he was being poisoned...
Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore
A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
southocbeaches.com
Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing Guide Saturday August 6 2022
Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing Guide Saturday August 6 2022. Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing is ongoing thru Sunday August 7 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing!. Info on Schedule/Parking/Live Stream/Family Friendly Events/BMX...
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent
Many parklets in Long Beach have come down but dozens of business owners have expressed interest in making theirs permanent. The post Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Arcadia nurse held without bail for allegedly shooting at neighbor's apartment
An Arcadia nurse is behind bars, being held without bail after allegedly firing several gunshots into the apartments surrounding hers earlier this week.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Canyon News
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
foxla.com
Actress Anne Heche crashes car into Mar Vista home, sparking large fire
LOS ANGELES - The driver who crashed into a Mar Vista home, sparking a fire, has been identified as actress Anne Heche. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. The car, a 2020 Mini Copper, went through the house, causing a massive...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Accident near Los Alisos Boulevard [Mission Viejo, CA]
78-Year-Old Man Dead after Bicycle Accident near Entidas. The deadly incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., near Entidas. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident and the total number of parties involved remains unclear. Crews closed the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened.
foxla.com
Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
