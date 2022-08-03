ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

citypridemagazine.com

Just Doing Good in Compton

City Pride Magazine caught dozens of people doing good in Compton working together to beautify the community. The Compton Initiative is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 with a commitment to restore the city of Compton by painting homes, schools, and churches on quarterly workdays in partnership with individual volunteers and other organizations.
COMPTON, CA
precinctreporter.com

Pools (of Hope) Offers Healthy Fun and Food

Bigger screen TVs and top haute couture, all those luxury items of a few short years ago have now given way to new high-priced in-demand products – like dinner with protein. Jeff Williams of The Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion, said while their food boxes have been seeing more fresh vegetables, which is always good, dairy and meat have been in short supply at food pantries.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Permanent supportive housing rises on church property

LOS ANGELES — On a recent Thursday afternoon, church leaders, politicians and community members gathered in the parking lot of the historic Bethel AME Church in South Los Angeles for a groundbreaking ceremony. The site, which is at the corner of 79th Street and Western Avenue, will soon be home to 52 homeless people thanks to a project and partnership between Bethel AME and SDS Capital Group. Before the groundbreaking, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, Kelvin T. Calloway, read a prayer in front of the crowd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year

Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wclk.com

The theft of black-owned land and The Shelton Family Settlement

Bruce Beach - was purchased in 1912 to create a beach for Black people during segregation in Southern California. The local council forcibly took the land in 1924. Earlier this month, officials in Los Angeles voted to return the land to the family of Willa and Charles Bruce. They bought the lots for $1,225.00 in 1912. The land is now worth an estimated $20 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

New cap on rent controlled increases to go before voters

After months of discussion, debate, dissension, demonization and at least one debacle, Council has finally settled on a ballot measure to reduce rents for rent controlled units. Annual increases in rent controlled units are currently defined as a percentage of inflation limited to a maximum of 6% or $140. Voters...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location

H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,826, county case totals to 3,325,622 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,292, with 489 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air

In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

