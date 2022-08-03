Read on www.sunnews.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
citypridemagazine.com
Just Doing Good in Compton
City Pride Magazine caught dozens of people doing good in Compton working together to beautify the community. The Compton Initiative is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 with a commitment to restore the city of Compton by painting homes, schools, and churches on quarterly workdays in partnership with individual volunteers and other organizations.
precinctreporter.com
Pools (of Hope) Offers Healthy Fun and Food
Bigger screen TVs and top haute couture, all those luxury items of a few short years ago have now given way to new high-priced in-demand products – like dinner with protein. Jeff Williams of The Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion, said while their food boxes have been seeing more fresh vegetables, which is always good, dairy and meat have been in short supply at food pantries.
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
Orange County families can get free back-to-school supplies from non-profit
This back-to-school season, a nonprofit organization in Orange County is assisting families in saving money by providing free school supplies to every school-aged kid who undergoes a health checkup.
spectrumnews1.com
Permanent supportive housing rises on church property
LOS ANGELES — On a recent Thursday afternoon, church leaders, politicians and community members gathered in the parking lot of the historic Bethel AME Church in South Los Angeles for a groundbreaking ceremony. The site, which is at the corner of 79th Street and Western Avenue, will soon be home to 52 homeless people thanks to a project and partnership between Bethel AME and SDS Capital Group. Before the groundbreaking, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, Kelvin T. Calloway, read a prayer in front of the crowd.
iheart.com
Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year
Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
wclk.com
The theft of black-owned land and The Shelton Family Settlement
Bruce Beach - was purchased in 1912 to create a beach for Black people during segregation in Southern California. The local council forcibly took the land in 1924. Earlier this month, officials in Los Angeles voted to return the land to the family of Willa and Charles Bruce. They bought the lots for $1,225.00 in 1912. The land is now worth an estimated $20 million.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Inflation making it tough for Orange County Food Bank to meet demand. Here's how to help
Inflation is impacting food banks across the country, and it is no different in Orange County. Here's how you can help.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New cap on rent controlled increases to go before voters
After months of discussion, debate, dissension, demonization and at least one debacle, Council has finally settled on a ballot measure to reduce rents for rent controlled units. Annual increases in rent controlled units are currently defined as a percentage of inflation limited to a maximum of 6% or $140. Voters...
westsidetoday.com
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd. Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
NBC Los Angeles
Dream Job? Children's Hospital LA is Looking for a Full Time Baby Cuddler
The Children's Hospital of LA announced that they are looking for a full-time baby cuddler, according to a press release. The new position will be a part of its baby cuddler-program, Koala Corps, which is a program that was designed to support critical newborn infants by holding and cuddling them.
Orange County Business Journal
H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location
H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords
Long Beach has issued about 400 housing vouchers to people who are currently homeless. Despite the vouchers paying for a large portion of their rent, the city is having issues finding landlords willing to accept them. The post With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords appeared first on Long Beach Post.
smobserved.com
Trial Concludes in $80 million For Cemetery Fund Misappropriation Against Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese
Trial has concluded in a class action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The trial is before Judge Elihu Berel in downtown LA. Berel will decide whether the Church is on the hook for paying out cemetery maintenance funds, in a sexual molestation case against the Church that settled 15 years ago. There is no jury.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,826, county case totals to 3,325,622 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,292, with 489 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air
In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
