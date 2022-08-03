ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UBS Maintains Neutral Rating for Starbucks: Here's What You Need To Know

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ubs#Royalties#Stock#What You Need#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment

AbbVie's latest earnings report is underwhelming the market. Its aesthetics portfolio is unexpectedly underperforming for reasons beyond its control. Humira is performing better than expected, and so are Skyrizi and Rinvoq. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Hardware-Focused Tech Stocks Surged in July

Amphenol, Skyworks, and Corning entered July on a brutal downtrend. They turned the beat around, primarily due to a more bullish market tenor. Investors paid little attention to each company’s individual news last month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Lower on Friday

Amazon is shelling out $1.7 billion in cold, hard cash for the maker of robotic vacuums. The deal follows a long pattern of Amazon investing to offer customers a selection of smart home devices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy