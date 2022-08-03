ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter

Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
OMAHA, NE
Madison, NE
Council Bluffs, IA
Omaha, NE
Council Bluffs, IA
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
WOWT

Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting

Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around 100 degrees. The heat index around the metro likely reaches 105 to 110 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights

Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 8 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon

Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 20 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

UNK breaks ground on regional engagement center

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. Inflation continues to impact food banks...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2022. Updated: 6...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Autopsy: Omaha woman died of strangulation

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. There are new details on a brief pursuit and standoff on I-80 that brought traffic to a halt. Bond denied for murder suspect in Omaha strangulation death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Bond was denied...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha’s auto-biography on automobile history on display

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s rich history of the automobile is on full display in an exhibit at the Douglas City Historical Society. The exhibit examines the city’s love affair with motor vehicles. The story of the automobile in Omaha dates back to the Model T. Officials at...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives

Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City

(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports two deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT

Heat and humidity increase today with dangerous heat Saturday

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 18 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE

