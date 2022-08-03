Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady

Read on 247sports.com
Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Joey Tanona Retires Due to Off-Season Injury
Notre Dame’s football roster reached the standard allotment of 85 scholarship players by means it never sought today with news that freshman offensive lineman Joey Tanona would not participate, choosing to medically retire after suffering a severe head injury in an off-season car accident. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman...
247Sports
Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars
With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
Tennessee 'up there' among contenders for Top247 RB after latest visit
A highly ranked Class of 2024 running back visited Tennessee again last weekend after earning an offer from the Vols in June with a strong showing at one of their camps.
Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022
Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Michigan OC Matt Weiss on J.J. McCarthy: 'Hard to see him being anything but really, really good'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began fall practice last week, and Co-Offensive Coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore met with members of the media on Sunday afternoon to discuss what they have seen so far. As expected, a major topic of conversation was the quarterback battle....
Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'
Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Nick Saban provides lengthy injury report on Day 4 of fall camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a lengthy injury report, which included five first-year players, during the Crimson Tide’s Media Day on Sunday. The first player Saban mentioned was tight end Cameron Latu, who was brought up earlier this week. On Thursday, the first day of fall camp, Saban said Latu was set to miss some time.
247Sports to stream four-star DE Jalen Thompson's commitment
Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson will announce his commitment on August 22nd. 247Sports will live stream it on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Thompson will choose between Michigan State, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Penn State and Pittsburgh. Currently, the in-state Spartans lead on his 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. Not...
WATCH: Practice Clips from Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner
The media returned to The Irish Athletics Complex as the Fighting Irish opened up their first practice of fall camp. Notre Dame hit the field and Irish Illustrated had the cameras rolling to capture some early footage from the start of the workout. All eyes were on quarterback Tyler Buchner, so here are some footage from the day.
Hogs turning to Isaiah Nichols to lead defensive line
Games in the SEC are often won or lost in the trenches, and after losing a number of key cogs from last year, the Arkansas Razorbacks will look to redshirt senior Isaiah Nichols to step up as an anchor and lead the defensive line in the upcoming season. Nichols (6-3,...
VIDEO: Kevin Steele reviews defense after second practice
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive coordinator Kevin Steele break down the defense following practice on Saturday. The Hurricanes are off from practice on Sunday and will resume on Monday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter...
VIP Tidbits: Decision day for Shelton Sampson Jr.
It is decision day for the No. 3 overall player in Louisiana’s 2023 class as five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is set to announce his decision a little after 3 p.m. CT, only minutes away from the LSU campus.
Injury Sidelines UNC Wide Receiver Antoine Green
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina fifth-year senior wide receiver Antoine Green has suffered a collarbone injury, multiple sources told Inside Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Green was injured during UNC's scrimmage earlier Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. A UNC spokesman confirmed to Inside Carolina later on Saturday afternoon that Green does...
