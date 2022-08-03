Read on www.am1090theflag.com
AAA: Average gas price in North Dakota just above $4.00
(Bismarck, ND) -- AAA is sharing what North Dakotan's can expect to pay at the average pump across the state for a gallon of gas. AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular in North Dakota is $4.001, which is 17 cents lower than a week ago, and 65 cents lower than a month ago. North Dakota's largest cities all have an average price below $4 per gallon. Grand Forks sees an average of $3.85 per gallon, Minot has an average of $3.95, and Bismarck and Fargo share the same price of $3.98 per gallon. The national average is $4.08 per gallon of regular gas.
North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
