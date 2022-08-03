Huntington Harbour resident named Special Olympics Athlete of the Year

Read on www.sunnews.org
shop-eat-surf.com
Photos from the Vans US Open of Surfing and Other Festivities
Clockwise from top left: Inside the Vans store on the beach; the Rip Curl team at the Jack's lunch; Peter Mel being inducted into the Surfers' Hall of Fame; the honorees and dignitaries at the Surfing Walk of Fame. SPONSOR. Vans returned to sponsoring the US Open of Surfing this...
sanclementetimes.com
Summer of Golf: Welcome to the 19th Hole
orangecountytribune.com
Mr. Nguyen followed that dream
There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
David Rasor, 'one of Orange County's top quarterbacks', will lead No. 29 Corona del Mar
Rasor threw 34 touchdown passes last season. He's committed to UC Davis.
thelog.com
Marine Life Spotlight: Laysan Albatross Spotted off Newport
NEWPORT BEACH— A morning whale watching group out of Davey’s Locker and Newport Landing Whale Watching were witnesses to a rare sight in Orange County, a Laysan albatross. Almost two months after World Albatross Day called for more protection and responsibility towards the sea bird, Orange County whale watchers were reminded of the beauty and wonder this ocean giant offers our ecosystem.
BEST EATS: Biscuits and eggs covered in country gravy in Newport Beach
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even when traveling, 17 News Director Michael Trihey sticks to meals similar to the classics he enjoys in town. Trihey, who loves the phenomenal biscuits and gravy served at 24th Street Cafe, ordered a slightly different take on the dish with the “The Urson,” served at Mutt Lynch’s restaurant in Newport […]
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties
Food, music, crafts and more this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent
Many parklets in Long Beach have come down but dozens of business owners have expressed interest in making theirs permanent. The post Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
California Fish Grill Replacing Niko Niko Sushi in La Habra
The new restaurant will sit in the Westridge Plaza Shopping Mall
californiaglobe.com
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
Orange County Business Journal
City of Hope Opens Cancer Center in Irvine
City of Hope Orange County last week took the wraps off its state-of-the-art outpatient center for cancer research in Irvine. The 190,000-square-foot Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is the first component to deliver within the company’s $1 billion campus at the Great Park Neighborhoods. “It’s a great story for Orange...
sunnews.org
Seal Beach hires Psomas to work on EIR for proposed Old Ranch Country Club project
The City Council on Monday, July 25, unanimously approved an agreement with Psomas to work on the environmental impact report for the proposed development of Old Ranch Country Club. The owner of the property recently submitted a proposed specific plan for the Old Ranch area. The professional service agreement with...
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag Welcomes Renowned Neurosurgeon Adam Kanter
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has recruited Adam Kanter, M.D., chief of spine surgery and tenured professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, to be the chief of the Neurosurgery Division of the Hoag Specialty Clinic, and serve as the associate executive medical director of the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute.
irvineweekly.com
Irvine Approves New Framework For Great Park Development
On Tuesday, July 26, the Great Park Board voted 4-1 to approve a new framework plan for major enhancements, paving the way for new development across 300 acres of open space. The first phase of Irvine’s new Great Park framework includes sprawling botanical gardens, a veterans memorial park, a permanent amphitheater space, and long-awaited food and beverage options.
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission probes “members only” signs on the sand at Hotel Laguna
Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a July 30 event have attracted scrutiny from state officials. Photos posted to a local Facebook group show a row of PVC pipe frames inserted into the sand displaying canvas...
The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore
A direct descendant of the infamous beachside drinking hole in Santa Monica, The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore is where to head for a civilized day-drinking situation in Long Beach. It’s tucked in the back corner of an outdoor shopping mall and has several dining areas lined with chic lounge chairs, velvet booths, and fuzzy pillows. You’re going to want to sit out on the patio, which overlooks the scenic Marina filled with boats. Whether you come for a boozy brunch or a fun dinner, you’ll probably need to book a reservation ahead of time.
irvineweekly.com
UC Irvine EPA Study Finds Unsafe Lead Levels In Santa Ana Soil
The detection of federally unsafe levels of lead within soil throughout Santa Ana, by a group of UC Irvine students, has spotlighted worrisome environmental hazards in Orange County and caught the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency. UC Irvine students from scattered disciplines ranging from civil engineering, anthropology and environmental...
lb908.com
My 6-Course Chef's Dinner at Michael's on Naples
Chef's tasting dinners are becoming quite popular as a way to try a restaurant's best dishes all in one sitting. In this case, our chef's dinner included the exotic! Michael's on Naples is one of Long Beach's foremost establishments known for quality and fine dining. Here's a quick wrap-up of what was one of the most memorable nights dining in Long Beach I've ever had! Unbelievable dishes paired with fine wines all on Michael's rooftop during sunset! Wow!
