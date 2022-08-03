MTP NOW Aug. 3 – Aug. 2 Primary Recap; Rep. Walorski killed in crash; Mich. Sec. of State Benson

Read on www.nbcnews.com
Related
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Warloski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
GOP’s John James to face 75-year-old retired judge for swing House seat in Michigan
Voters in suburban Detroit picked nominees in a highly competitive House race on Tuesday, with Republicans choosing businessman John James and Democrats picking Carl Marlinga, a retired judge, to face off for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District. James, a businessman and Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, was...
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
Rep. Haley Stevens Wins Hotly Contested Democratic Primary In Michigan
Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin, a Jewish progressive targeted by pro-Israel groups.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Voters in six states cast ballots in their respective primaries Tuesday, including in three races involving Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year. Of those Republicans on the ballot, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington and Peter Meijer in Michigan were poised...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
RELATED PEOPLE
Marco Rubio Tells Florida That the Choice Between Republicans and Democrats Is a Choice Between Common Sense and Lunacy
Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
Trump made 42 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won — and who we're still waiting on.
Trump's endorsement board was filled with a slate of election denying candidates. But some key races have been tighter than he would like.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 4 Months to Election: Polls
Arizona Republicans aim to win back the Senate seat they held from 1969 until the Democratic senator took office in January 2021.
DOJ talks with Trump lawyers mark a grave moment for the ex-President
Liz Cheney has posed the question with which America may have to wrestle for months to come: if there is evidence that ex-President Donald Trump committed crimes in seeking to overturn the 2020 election, what message will it send if he's not charged?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden and Harris Would Both Beat Either Trump or DeSantis in 2024: Poll
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would both beat the two favorites for the GOP nomination in 2024—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—in either hypothetical matchup, according to a new poll. An Echelon Insights survey found that if the next election were being held today, voters would narrowly back Biden...
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican
Rep. Peter Meijer's vote to impeach Donald Trump made him a target of Democrats, who purchased a TV ad that boosted Meijer’s GOP primary opponent.
Liz Cheney: Decision about 2024 coming 'down the road'
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) did not rule out running for president in 2024 when asked about it on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Liz Cheney's unpopularity grows, called ‘an embarrassment’ by Wyoming voters
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has an uphill battle for reelection in Wyoming as her work on the Jan. 6 committee has left many voters feeling sour about her.
Mark McCloskey, Who Aimed Gun at BLM Protest, Faces Heavy Defeat in Primary
McCloskey was among the candidates in a crowded field of Republicans in Missouri's primary for the U.S. Senate.
2 fastest-growing cities in Michigan
As we all know, Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America. There are many attractions in this beautiful state, from attractive little villages to famous cities. Furthermore, Michigan is well-known for its tasty food and breathtaking natural surroundings.
The county that will determine whether Arizona goes red or blue this year
President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Maricopa County during the 2020 presidential election marked a significant departure from the county’s historic voting habits.
Comments / 0