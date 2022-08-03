Read on www.yardbarker.com
Related
theScore
Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
Yardbarker
Braves receive positive updates regarding Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka
The trade deadline just passed, and the Braves patched up most of their holes, but they could also have several reinforcements join them down the final stretch. Kirby Yates is very close to a return as he continues to rehab with the Gwinnett Stripers. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw him within the next couple of weeks, and today, the Braves received two positive updates regarding a couple of former All-Stars, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies.
1 MLB trade deadline move the Red Sox should have made
The Boston Red Sox had a rather strange 2022 MLB trade deadline. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom couldn’t seem to make his mind up on whether he thought the Sox should be buyers of sellers. And that resulted in a somewhat chaotic deadline in Boston. In the door came...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Yardbarker
Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45
Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday of complications from cancer. She was 45. She had been fighting glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for more than two years. "Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion," the Hazen family...
Yardbarker
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Star Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Wife, Erin Helring
The Boston Red Sox released right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on August 4, 2022, ending his second stint with the team. The same day, the Red Sox tweeted a video to thank Bradley and his wife, Erin Helring, for their contributions on and off the field. The couple has great chemistry and has been married for eight years. Bradley also has a jersey with his birthday, along with his wife’s and kids’. Helring was an attendee at all of he husband’s matches, but she keeps a low profile online. Therefore, fans want to know more about Jackie Bradley Jr.’s wife, Erin Helring. So, get to know her here in this Erin Helring wiki.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
Yardbarker
Braves reliever set to begin rehab assignment
O’Day hit the 15-day injured list with a strained left calf muscle a couple of weeks ago when he was hit by a comebacker against the Mets. The 39-year-old righty has been pretty bad this season, surrendering 10 earned runs over 21.1 innings pitched — good for an unsightly 4.15 ERA.
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez still looking out for his ex-teammate
Christian Vazquez was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros but is still looking out for his ex-teammates. It didn’t take long after the MLB trade deadline for Christian Vazquez to see many of his former Boston Red Sox teammates. Traded a few days ago from Boston to the Houston Astros, the two clubs battled this week in Vazquez’s new home ballpark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade
At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
Yardbarker
A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez
In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
Yardbarker
The Twins can only trust 4 relievers in big moments
Would anyone on planet Earth experience anything other than nausea if Emilio Pagan, Tyler Duffey, Trevor McGill or Griffin Jax were asked to pitch in the playoffs?. If a pitcher has a track record of imploding, they can't be trusted. That's especially true in the postseason, and unfortunately the Twins have a bullpen stocked with rotten product.
Astros Have a Dilemma With McCormick and Meyers
The Houston Astros will need to address the center field question that lingers between Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
NBC Sports
Vazquez alerted ex-manager Alex Cora after Brayan Bello's injury
Alex Cora's plan was to reset the bullpen in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill would start the game for the Boston Red Sox with rookie Brayan Bello coming on in relief. Unfortunately, all did not go according to plan. Bello entered in the top of...
ESPN
Boston Bruins enjoying romantic summer with Taylor Hall wedding and Charlie McAvoy engagement
Wedding season is in full swing, and it has been a romantic past few days for the Boston Bruins. Taylor Hall, the 30-year-old left wing, married his longtime girlfriend, Rachel Rush, over the weekend at Graydon Manor Hall in North York, Ontario. The couple got engaged in 2021. Hall, from...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
Comments / 0