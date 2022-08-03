Read on www.wdm.iowa.gov
KCCI.com
Des Moines to close several aquatic facilities earlier than expected
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is closing several aquatic facilities before summer ends. Des Moines has not been able to fully open all facilities at once during the 2022 season. Due to staff shortages, it has been forced to rotate the opening and closing of aquatic facilities.
KCCI.com
Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations
DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
KCCI.com
Man shot in liquor store parking lot on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of East End Liquor Store on Hubbell Avenue around 10:45 Friday night. The victim remains in stable condition. The suspect has been identified, but...
KCCI.com
Polk County Sheriff's office investigating homicide on the north side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide near the intersection of NE 46th Avenue and NE 3rd Street on Des Moines' north side. Around 12:30 Saturday morning, deputies responded to multiple calls of gun shots. They say 51-year-old Scott Crane was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.
Des Moines Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest In Murder Case
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
KCCI.com
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
Des Moines' grease dumping fee for restaurants set to increase
The fees Des Moines metro restaurants pay to dump fats will increase starting Oct. 1. Why it matters: It'll help protect residential customers from higher sewage bills, Larry Hare, the treatment manager of the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA), tells Axios. The other side: But Jessica Dunker, CEO...
Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates
The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Newton city officials say fireworks show will bring big boom to local economy
NEWTON, Iowa — The Pyrotechnics Guild International is hosting its annual convention in Newton this week. They've hosted two fireworks displays for locals starting at 9 p.m. and going until midnight. They're quite the spectacle, but they come with lots of noise!. "It's loud, it's pretty and we can...
MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County
(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
KCCI.com
Man wanted on attempted murder charge sought by West Des Moines police
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are searching for a man wanted on an attempted murder charge. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Brandon Thomas Cameron, of Clive. Police believe he's connected to a crime that took place in early July. Cameron...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust
A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
Eastside Des Moines shooting leaves one injured
A shooting on Des Moines' eastside resulted in one person being injured Wednesday night.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police: Child found home alone with access to a firearm and marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces child abuse charges after a child was found alone with access to a firearm during a drug raid. Police say Shanice Collins was the subject of a search warrant yesterday at a home on the city's eastside. According to court...
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man faces charges in fatal crash on Hubbell Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing charges after afatal crash on Hubbell Avenue. The two-vehicle crash occurred at East 43rd Court on Aug. 3. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. One woman, 49-year-old Susan Kelly, died from injuries suffered in the crash.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Patrol investigating 2 chain reaction crashes with injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a pair of chain reaction crashes on Interstate 80, west of Des Moines. The first involved four vehicles near West Des Moines, just before 7 a.m. Friday. One of the people involved suffered critical injuries. A short time later,...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
