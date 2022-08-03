ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations

DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man shot in liquor store parking lot on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of East End Liquor Store on Hubbell Avenue around 10:45 Friday night. The victim remains in stable condition. The suspect has been identified, but...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Polk County Sheriff's office investigating homicide on the north side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide near the intersection of NE 46th Avenue and NE 3rd Street on Des Moines' north side. Around 12:30 Saturday morning, deputies responded to multiple calls of gun shots. They say 51-year-old Scott Crane was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest In Murder Case

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash

(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro

ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
ANKENY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios

Des Moines' grease dumping fee for restaurants set to increase

The fees Des Moines metro restaurants pay to dump fats will increase starting Oct. 1. Why it matters: It'll help protect residential customers from higher sewage bills, Larry Hare, the treatment manager of the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA), tells Axios. The other side: But Jessica Dunker, CEO...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates

The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County

(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust

A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?

I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy