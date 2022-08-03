ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Regulator clock good example of preserving history

Editor's note: Don Williams donated several of his son’s major collections to the Lynden Pioneer Museum. This story, in particular, is about a regulator clock that was manufactured in 1880. The clock currently hangs in the front office at the museum. Williams lives in Cottage Grove, Oregon. I have...
UPDATED: Whatcom jogger attacked by bear, hospitalized

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Details remain sparse but officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) have confirmed a man out jogging on a “trail in a forested area of central Whatcom County” was attacked by a black bear. A WDFW press release said they...
Court records detail about what led up to arson fire in Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. — An affidavit of probable cause for the arrest of business owner Kerry Bolton, age 46, for arson details what is reportedly visible on a video recording from an adjacent business leading up to the fire that destroyed the building where Bolton operated his business. The probable...
LYNDEN, WA
Aug. 5 update: 2022 primary elections unofficial results

WHATCOM — At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the Whatcom County Auditor's Office posted an update to the Aug. 2 primary election results. With the election not officially certified until Tuesday, Aug. 16, the results remain unofficial. With 173 precincts reporting, 73,044 ballots have been counted, which translates to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

