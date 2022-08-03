Read on www.lyndentribune.com
Hope, Bells nearing nearing postseason play
BELLINGHAM – The Bellingham Bells and Lynden High School alum Trevin Hope are gearing up for the playoffs.
Regulator clock good example of preserving history
Editor's note: Don Williams donated several of his son’s major collections to the Lynden Pioneer Museum. This story, in particular, is about a regulator clock that was manufactured in 1880. The clock currently hangs in the front office at the museum. Williams lives in Cottage Grove, Oregon. I have...
Five things to know before you go to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden next week
The fair starts on Aug. 11. Here’s how to get tickets and what you need to know before going.
UPDATED: Whatcom jogger attacked by bear, hospitalized
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Details remain sparse but officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) have confirmed a man out jogging on a “trail in a forested area of central Whatcom County” was attacked by a black bear. A WDFW press release said they...
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
Court records detail about what led up to arson fire in Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. — An affidavit of probable cause for the arrest of business owner Kerry Bolton, age 46, for arson details what is reportedly visible on a video recording from an adjacent business leading up to the fire that destroyed the building where Bolton operated his business. The probable...
State charges Bellingham nursing assistant already suspected in attempted murder of woman
The nursing assistant reportedly stabbed an 87-year-old Whatcom Woman he was caring for in the neck last April.
Man suspected in Whatcom County controlled substance homicide from 2021
The man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 11 drug-related crimes, including controlled substance homicide.
Aug. 5 update: 2022 primary elections unofficial results
WHATCOM — At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the Whatcom County Auditor's Office posted an update to the Aug. 2 primary election results. With the election not officially certified until Tuesday, Aug. 16, the results remain unofficial. With 173 precincts reporting, 73,044 ballots have been counted, which translates to...
Witness calls out man after seeing him spying on another shopper in Bellingham store
Bellingham police booked the man on suspicion of voyeurism.
Dori: Man arrested for murder used sword, his mom calls WA State’s mental health system ‘a total mess’
After more than three years of trying to get her 26-year-old homeless son off the streets and into a mental health support program, a Skagit County mom is now heartbroken that her son has been arrested for allegedly killing another man with a sword. “It’s like watching them die,” Bonnie...
