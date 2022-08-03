Uvalde school board delays decision on Arredondo's job status for a second time

Read on www.kvue.com
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Former Robb Elementary principal accepts new assistant director position with Uvalde CISD
UVALDE, Texas - The Uvalde School District released new information, including about safety, security, and administration changes, according to the release. Elementary school principal Mandy Gutierrez who was out on administrative leave with pay for a brief period and then fully reinstated to her position, will not be serving as an elementary school principal this upcoming school year. According to the release, Gutierrez accepted a new position as assistant director of special education. Chrisy Perez will be taking over as principal of Uvalde elementary. She previously served as assistant principal of Uvalde High School. They say her background as a teacher and counselor will be invaluable as students have the support, they need this upcoming school year. The district will be having a special board meeting on Monday night to talk about safety and security changes and allow for public comment.
Texas school shooting: Robb Elementary School principal reassigned
UVALDE, Texas — The principal of a Texas elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed two months ago in a mass shooting has been reassigned to a position within the school district, district officials said. In a news release, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Uvalde DA defends choice to shield records
Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee defended her choice to delay the release of information around the Robb Elementary massacre to lawmakers and media outlets, saying it could possibly compromise charges she eventually might file. The tug-of-war over information – and early stumbles in presenting facts on the elementary campus...
KSAT 12
Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again
UVALDE, Texas – A termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for a second time. According to Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of Communications and Marketing for the district, the hearing was postponed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict.
State senator says DPS asked him to sign non-disclosure in exchange for Uvalde information
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez told KXAN the Texas Department of Public Safety has asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for information on the Uvalde school mass shooting, but he wants those records made public.
southernillinoisnow.com
8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
(NEW YORK) — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday.
KVUE
Hearing held Thursday over law enforcement response in Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Senator Gutierrez is suing because he filed an open records request on May 31 asking for information about police presence and ballistics surrounding the Uvalde school shooting. Senator Roland Gutierrez continues to seek answers about the DPS response or lack thereof during the Uvalde massacre. Gutierrez...
brady-today.com
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
Uvalde DA reviewed video to see if officers shot students
Uvalde DA Christina Mitchell Busbee asks for more time to do her job.
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school celebration at Uvalde library honors victims
UVALDE, Texas - The public library in Uvalde will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday. At the event, the families of the 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary shooting will get a special delivery from a local artist: 21 handmade, wooden figures of each victim to be gifted to the families.
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
Outraged Uvalde residents stand up to NRA, get local gun giveaway canceled
Protesters in support of gun control hold signs accross the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, on May 27, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) A fundraising event planned by charity for National Rifle Association (NRA) in Hondo Texas, some...
Beto O'Rourke ad features teacher recalling terrifying lockdown after Uvalde
'There is going to be another Uvalde,' the Texas teacher said.
KVUE
Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
kjrh.com
10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital After 66 Days
After 66 days of recovery at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora got her official discharge from doctors on July 29. The young survivor of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed out roses to the hospital staff members who lined the hallways to celebrate her progress and strength. She still wore a brace on one wrist, a small reminder of the recovery that remains. But, the soon-to-be fifth grader appeared to smile behind her mask as the hospital staff clapped and chanted her name.
