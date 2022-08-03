Read on www.krgv.com
North Alamo Water Supply, Stage 3 water conservation
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after reaching Stage 3 of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Rationing Plan. Stage 3 involves a mandatory lawn watering schedule and restricted uses of water. The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation serves rural residents of eastern Hidalgo County, […]
North Alamo Water Supply Corporation initiates mandatory water conservation measures
The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking customers to conserve water effective immediately. The company – which services eastern Hidalgo County, Willacy County and northwestern Cameron County – entered stage three of its drought contingency and emergency rationing plan, the supply corporation announced Friday. Under the mandatory...
Harlingen Water Works says water safe to consume
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Waterworks System (HWWS) said its water remains safe to consume and use for all normal purposes. The HWWS news release said water quality problems were recently detected within the distribution systems operated by two of their wholesale customers. That prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), to begin […]
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
City of San Benito to enter stage 2 of mandatory water conservation restrictions starting Saturday
Due to current drought conditions, the city of San Benito will implement stage two mandatory water conservation restrictions beginning Saturday, Aug. 6. Some of the key restrictions of stage two include:. No watering between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. All water running off yards, plants or other...
LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities
Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 5, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., has been notified that 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the Cameron County Adult Probation office, County Court at Law 4, the District Clerk’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department, Parks & Recreation, Public Health, and Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office […]
Mandatory water restrictions now in effect in Mission
Water restrictions in the city of Mission are no longer voluntary, the city announced Wednesday. Mission customers can only water their lawns on certain days from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Mission calling for voluntary water conservation. Those living on the northwest and southeast side of...
Key Financing Tool Approved For Brownsville Riverfront Project
A proposed entertainment and retail development along the downtown Brownsville riverfront is a step closer to reality after securing from the county what it couldn’t from the city. Cameron County commissioners have approved a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help finance the office, retail, and entertainment development called Via...
Water restrictions increase along the scorched border as Falcon Reservoir steadily fades
Water levels at Falcon International Reservoir fell to 9.7% as of Friday, according to a report by the Texas Water Development Board, because of the drought currently gripping the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. Major municipalities downstream from Falcon, including McAllen and Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, have enacted...
4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
Mission, San Benito in stage 2 water restrictions
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Due to current drought conditions, Mission and San Benito will implement Stage 2 water conservation restrictions. Mission is now designating irrigation days to four sections of the city. The Northeast and Southwest sections of the city will be able to irrigate Sundays, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 8pm to 6am. The Northwest […]
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
San Isidro brush fire burns 400 acres
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon. Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday. It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, […]
Breaking Ground On Its 4th ER 24/7 In Mission
MISSION, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital, an HCA Healthcare Affiliated Hospital, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its fourth 24/7 Emergency Room. Construction crews are out in full swing, preparing the area for the new site of Rio Grande Regional Hospital’s ER 24/7 in Mission. An...
Chick-fil-A, Stripes coming to Penitas in $50M retail project
PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new multi-million-dollar retail complex is coming to Penitas. Officials broke ground on the development project on Thursday. City officials say the $50 million project is proof Penitas is showing signs of growth. The new development will include a Chick-fil-A, Wendys and Stripes. ”This is phase one, it’s 16 acres and […]
Good Neighbor Settlement House reopens doors
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Good Neighbor Settlement House is opening its doors after two years of curbside services. Good Neighbor Settlement House is a day shelter and soup kitchen in Brownsville that serves the Valley’s unsheltered population. They are now serving meals all day out of their newly remodeled kitchen and dining room. Center […]
Arturo Galvan Coastal Park opens to the public
On Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, Port Isabel celebrated the culmination of a long term effort to make the Mayor Arturo Galvan Coastal Park a reality. A large number of Galvan family members and relatives as well as a sizeable turnout from the community, including City Manager Jared Hockema, the late mayor Galvan’s daughter Mary Jo, and recently elected Mayor Martin Cantu, Jr.
Protest against Operation Lone Star
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Primera to distribute water cases to residents
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
