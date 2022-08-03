Read on www.physiciansweekly.com
Medical News Today
What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?
High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
Why You Should Avoid Water Loading When Diagnosed With Kidney Disease
While it's important to stay hydrated, especially when you have kidney disease, water loading can actually make your condition worse.
Medical News Today
What do fatty liver disease specialists do?
Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
Medical News Today
What to know about vitamin E for fatty liver
Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble vitamin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists have conducted research on vitamin E supplementation for treating fatty liver disease. As its name would suggest, fatty liver disease. due to excess fat in the liver. Current research into treating fatty liver disease with vitamin...
verywellhealth.com
Gout in the Wrist: Symptoms and Treatment
Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It generally affects one joint at a time—often the big toe. People who live with gout experience periods known as flares, times when symptoms worsen, as well as times of remission, during which there are no symptoms. Gout flares are sometimes called gout attacks.
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
MedicalXpress
B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore have uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings could help people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella term for...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
physiciansweekly.com
Atherosclerotic risk factors associated with stroke in adulthood present from childhood and increase with age
1. Atherosclerotic risk factors associated with stroke later in life were present in children, but not associated with arterial ischemic stroke. 2. Atherosclerotic risk factors become increasingly common with age and are significantly associated with risk of stroke by the third decade of life. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good)
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetic Foot: Moderate to Severe Soft-tissue Infections
The possible time period of antibiotic therapy for soft-tissue infections of the diabetic foot remained not known. For a study, researchers determined if antibiotic therapy after debridement for a short (10 days), compared with a long (20 days), time period for soft-tissue infections of the diabetic foot resulted in similar rates of clinical remission and adverse events (AE). The adequate duration of systemic antibiotic therapy, after successful debridement, for soft tissue infections of diabetic patients was not known. Because of the high recurrence risk, overuse was usual. This was a randomized, controlled, non-inferiority pilot trial of cases of diabetic foot infection (excluding osteomyelitis) with the primary result of “clinical remission at 2-months follow-up”. Among 66 enrolled episodes (17% females; median age 71 years), investigators randomized 35 to the 10-day arm and 31 to the 20-day arm. The median duration of the parenteral antibiotic therapy was 1 day, with the remainder given orally. In the intention-to-treat population, study group achieved clinical remission in 27 (77%) patients in the 10-day arm, comparable to 22 (71%) in the 20-day arm (P=0.57). There was a similar proportion in each arm of AE (14/35 versus 11/31; P=0.71) and remission in the per-protocol population (25/32 vs. 18/27; P=0.32). Overall, 8 soft tissue DFIs in the 10-day arm and 5 cases in the 20-day arm recurred as new osteomyelitis [8/35 (23%) versus 5/31 (16%); P=0.53]. Overall, the number of recurrences limited to the soft tissues was 4 (6%). By multivariate research, remission rates (intention-to-treat population, hazard ratio 0.6, 95% CI 0.3-1.1; per-protocol population 0.8, 95% CI 0.4-1.5) and AE were not significantly different with a 10-day compared to 20-day course. In this randomized, controlled pilot trial, post-debridement antibiotic therapy for soft tissue DFI for 10 days resulted in similar (and non-inferior) rates of remission and AEs to 20 days. A larger confirmatory trial was underway.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find a Better Way To Treat Gout
Should doctors rethink the standard gout treatment?. Gout is caused by the accumulation of urate crystals in the joints, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as febuxostat are a staple treatment to help lower blood urate levels in afflicted people. However, a new clinical trial reported in Arthritis & Rheumatology suggests that benzbromarone, a less popular medication, may be better in low dosages.
2minutemedicine.com
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
cancernetwork.com
Andrew J. Armstrong, MD, Details PSMA-PET Scan Parameters Indicating Better Survival Outcomes With 177Lu-PSMA-617 in mCRPC
Data from a substudy of the phase 3 VISION trial presented at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting showed that higher standard mean uptake value by PSMA-PET is strongly associated with outcomes for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with...
docwirenews.com
Impact of CPAP Therapy on Atrial Substrate in Atrial Fibrillation with OSA
Researchers, led by Chrishan J. Nalliah, explored whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affected the remodeling of the atrial substrate associated with OSA in patients with atrial fibrillation. Their study, published in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology, found that CPAP therapy appeared to reverse the atrial remodeling in atrial fibrillation.
sixtyandme.com
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: What You Need to Know
If you are one of the millions who suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, you know how debilitating it can be. Chronic fatigue syndrome is a condition that causes extreme tiredness and a lack of energy. It can make even the simplest tasks seem impossible. In this blog post, we will...
MedicalXpress
How does heat affect medications?
You know by now that high temps and humidity can affect your mood, your child's behavior, your pet's well-being and even your favorite zoo animal's appetite. Heat can also affect medications. Here's what to know:. How does extreme heat affect medications?. Extreme temperatures can affect the potency and effectiveness of...
ajmc.com
Cardiologists Must “Get Into the Game” With Novel Agents in Patients With Diabetes
During the 2022 Congress of the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC), held in Louisville, Kentucky, Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, of Johns Hopkins, and Pam R. Taub, MD, of UC San Diego Health, discussed how treatment of diabetes requires going beyond glucose-lowering therapies and including newer medications that offer cardiovascular benefits.
