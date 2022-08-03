Manufacturing Technician II – Molding emploi dans Santa Clara, California, US

VTA is on a mission to dig itself of out the red by building thousands of new homes in Santa Clara County. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council will consider approving hundreds of residences near the Blossom Hill light rail station. The project is part of VTA’s long-term plan to develop its land along the agency’s transit corridors. By leasing surplus land near light rail stations to private developers or government housing agencies, VTA hopes to collect steady revenue from leases and new riders. The transportation agency sees this as a strategy to address Santa Clara County’s housing shortage and its own financial problems.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO