ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiea, HI

Aiea's Olie, Kapaa's Malafu earn Division I preseason POY honors

By ScoringLive staff
scoringlive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on scoringlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
scoringlive.com

Ulgaran, Na Alii run away from Warriors

ALIAMANU — Geronimo Ulgaran is living up to his coach's expectations. The senior slotback accounted for three touchdowns, all in the first half, to lead No. 11 Aiea to a 41-17 win over No. 8 Kapaa in a non-league game at Radford's John E. Velasco Stadium Saturday night. A...
AIEA, HI
scoringlive.com

No. 10 Kapolei bowls over Kealakehe

KEAL(0-1-0) 0 0 0 00. The Kapolei football team looked like it was already in midseason form in its season opener Saturday afternoon. The tenth-ranked Hurricanes scored on every possession en route to their largest win in school history, a 70-0 drubbing over visiting Kealakehe in a non-league matchup at the Alvin Nagasako Sports Complex.
KAPOLEI, HI
scoringlive.com

Leilehua rallies to force stalemate with Kailua

KAILUA — This game was a tale of two halves. Too bad there wasn't overtime to decide the winner. Visiting Leilehua scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to rally to a 27-27 tie against Kailua Friday night in a non-league game at Alex Kane Stadium. The contest...
KAILUA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
Kapaa, HI
Sports
City
Kapaa, HI
City
Aiea, HI
Aiea, HI
Sports
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
scoringlive.com

No. 15 Farrington rides balanced attack to overwhelm Waialua

Farrington QB Marcus "MJ" Moreno completed 6 of 8 passes for 200 yards and two first-half scores to lead the Governors in season-opening win. Michael Lasquero | SL. No. 15 Farrington showcased its offensive prowess Thursday night. Quarterback Marcus "MJ" Moreno passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the...
WAIALUA, HI
scoringlive.com

Trojans contain Crusaders in season-opening win

MILILANI — Rod York's squad got all defensive on the opening night of prep football. No. 4 Mililani benefitted from 11 sacks by its defense and quarterback Kini McMillan threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-7 win over No. 2 Saint Louis Friday night. A crowd...
MILILANI, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#American Football#Poy#Wr#Iolani#Konawaena#Division Ii
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai

Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity

HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount

While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy