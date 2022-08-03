Aiea's Olie, Kapaa's Malafu earn Division I preseason POY honors

Read on scoringlive.com
Ulgaran, Na Alii run away from Warriors
ALIAMANU — Geronimo Ulgaran is living up to his coach's expectations. The senior slotback accounted for three touchdowns, all in the first half, to lead No. 11 Aiea to a 41-17 win over No. 8 Kapaa in a non-league game at Radford's John E. Velasco Stadium Saturday night. A...
No. 10 Kapolei bowls over Kealakehe
KEAL(0-1-0) 0 0 0 00. The Kapolei football team looked like it was already in midseason form in its season opener Saturday afternoon. The tenth-ranked Hurricanes scored on every possession en route to their largest win in school history, a 70-0 drubbing over visiting Kealakehe in a non-league matchup at the Alvin Nagasako Sports Complex.
High School Football Back in Action on Oahu for the Fall
OAHU-- High school football was back on the gridiron this week. Farrington got things started Thursday night with a bigtime victory. Friday night, it was Mililani's turn to try to snap their six game losing streak to Saint Louis.
Leilehua rallies to force stalemate with Kailua
KAILUA — This game was a tale of two halves. Too bad there wasn't overtime to decide the winner. Visiting Leilehua scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to rally to a 27-27 tie against Kailua Friday night in a non-league game at Alex Kane Stadium. The contest...
Mililani’s Rod York notches 100th career win on opening night
Mililani handled Saint Louis 28-7 at John Kauinana Stadium on Friday night.
No. 15 Farrington rides balanced attack to overwhelm Waialua
Farrington QB Marcus "MJ" Moreno completed 6 of 8 passes for 200 yards and two first-half scores to lead the Governors in season-opening win. Michael Lasquero | SL. No. 15 Farrington showcased its offensive prowess Thursday night. Quarterback Marcus "MJ" Moreno passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the...
Jeff Reinebold joins UH football staff
Jeff Reinebold is joining the University of Hawaii football staff.
Trojans contain Crusaders in season-opening win
MILILANI — Rod York's squad got all defensive on the opening night of prep football. No. 4 Mililani benefitted from 11 sacks by its defense and quarterback Kini McMillan threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-7 win over No. 2 Saint Louis Friday night. A crowd...
Protecting Kaimana: Kia’i arrive in Waikiki
No one has been arrested or cited at Kaimana Beach, according to the DLNR., but officials are not the only protectors in Waikiki.
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can bet Michelle Rai will be one of the many screaming fans at the Blaisdell this weekend!. The McCully woman went to the New Kids on The Block’s very first concert in Hawaii and that’s not all. “So, we’re there at the hotel ballroom...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai
Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
Fans flock to the New Kids on The Block return to Hawaii concert featuring TLC
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The infamous 90′s groups New Kids on The Block and TLC made their return to Hawaii Friday night with a packed crowd of lively fans who weren’t afraid to sing their hearts out. As they eagerly stood in line outside of the Blaisdell Center to...
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount
While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
Another week of gas prices dropping in Hawaii
Gas prices dropped for all metro areas in Hawaii for a second straight week.
Waianae teen kickboxer to miss Junior World Championships after alleged assault video surfaces
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A teen kickboxer from Waianae who qualified to compete in the junior world championships has been suspended from his team after video surfaced reportedly showing the teen and some of his friends attacking another student. On the video, kickboxer Joven Lopez, 17, and three other teens...
LIST: Top 10 loco moco spots on Oahu
While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the breakfast classic: an island loco moco.
What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. Business News: Maui home prices.
