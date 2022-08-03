ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

Pay Less Now or Pay More Later for PayPal Stock

Payments processor PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently made headlines as activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a position in PYPL stock. The firm is likely trying to influence the company. Also, investors are digesting a strong Q2 earnings release from earlier this week. Earnings season is charging ahead like a bull. There...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

The bear market is offering many opportunities for investors. These are the best large-cap stocks to buy before the bull market returns. Rivian Automotive (RIVN): With electric vehicle prices soaring, Rivian’s focus on wealthier customers is the right way to go for now. Sea (SE): Banking on the lucrative...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why Is Twilio (TWLO) Stock Down 15% Today?

Specializing in communications API (application programming interface) platforms, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) allows enterprises such as ride-sharing facilitator Uber (NYSE:UBER) to custom-build automated messaging channels. However, TWLO stock was only communicating pain on Friday despite the underlying company delivering a top-and-bottom beat for the second quarter. Analysts took a dim view of Twilio’s third-quarter outlook, regarding it as a broader warning about brewing economic pressures.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Soars on Zillow Deal

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) are flying higher on the day, with OPEN stock up 20%. The move comes after the company issued its second-quarter results and a new multi-year deal with its rival, Zillow (NYSE:Z). This partnership comes after a bit of a bumpy start to the week. Opendoor...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Layoffs#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#American
InvestorPlace

Why Is Magic Empire Global (MEGL) Stock Up 2,000% Today?

The company announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday at $4 and has since surged to the $90 level. Speculative buying appears to be at play alongside another Hong Kong-based company, AMTD Digital (HKD). On an otherwise down day in the market, some stocks are seeing incredible...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

TSLA Stock News: 5 Biggest Headlines That Tesla Investors Need to Know This Week

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is poised to end the week in the red after some exciting gains. Fans and investors alike were eagerly awaiting the shareholder meeting, rebranded as the Cyber Roundup. This meeting brought the updates that Wall Street had been waiting for weeks; the 3-for-1 stock split has been approved by Tesla’s shareholders. Elon Musk also discussed other aspects of Tesla’s business, such as the long-awaited Cyber Truck. On top of it, the company is ramping up production at its gigafactories in Berlin and Austin, Texas despite the recent shutdowns. Musk also hinted that the company might be able to announce another factory location later this year,” though he provided no further details.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

What Is Going on With Carvana (CVNA) Stock Today?

The company missed on revenues and profit but managed to impress investors with higher profit margins and sales volume. On track for its strongest day in years, CVNA stock is still down 80% year-to-date (YTD). Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is soaring today, up 40% this afternoon after the company’s second-quarter earnings...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Sell Now

This earnings season has definitely highlighted the winners and losers on Wall Street. It has also helped investors identify large-cap tech stocks to sell now. Over the last few days, investors have gained confidence thanks to positive economic data, better-than-expected earnings, and Federal Reserve optimism. The trio of upbeat information drove two-month highs in the large-cap S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq indices earlier this week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
InvestorPlace

The 7 Best Stocks to Buy for August 2022

The best stocks to buy in August will all gain substantially more than the S&P 500. Nucor (NUE): Nucor continues to generate record results in 2022. Disney (DIS): The Parks business and Disney+ will keep momentum in August. Bath & Body Works (BBWI): It remains very cheap despite July’s significant...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

IRBT Stock Alert: 6 Things to Know About the Amazon iRobot Buyout Deal

This has Amazon paying $61 per share for IRBT stock. The total value of the deal is $1.7 billion. Irobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the Roomba-maker announced that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is buying the company. Let’s go over everything investors in IRBT stock need to know about...
TECHNOLOGY
InvestorPlace

Don’t Expose Yourself to Problems With Opendoor Technologies

Arizona-based Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) provides a digital marketplace for real estate. The company offers a tech-enhanced platform that can simplify the process of buying or selling a home. It’s a good business model in theory, but OPEN stock holders are still struggling in 2022. They’re likely to continue having problems because the housing market is weakening.
TECHNOLOGY
InvestorPlace

FLOW Crypto Sees 45% Boost Thanks to Meta Platforms’ NFT Push

The Flow (FLOW-USD) network is seeing some of the biggest price movement the crypto market has experienced in months. With prices up by 45% this morning, FLOW crypto holders are surely jumping for joy. This massive upswing comes on the back of some help from the tech industry. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) can be thanked for Flow’s gains as it reaches further into the blockchain space.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Arrival (ARVL) Stock Falls After Delaying Electric Vehicle Projects

The company is pushing back the development of its electric cars and buses. Instead, the company will focus on developing its electric vans to generate more revenue. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock is slipping on Friday following reports that the electric vehicle (EV) company is delaying certain projects. According to reports, Arrival...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

The 7 Best Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

VF Corp (VFC): This apparel conglomerate's unique approach has kept it humming through all economic conditions. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): This REIT's superior commercial real estate helps it stand above its rivals. Realty Income (O): This triple-net least REIT provides attractive monthly income. Chevron (CVX): Chevron's LNG investments take...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cheap Growth Stocks That Are Too Good to Ignore

Even conservative investors can get ready for a return of the bull market with these cheap growth stocks. Netflix (NFLX): Has actual earnings and trades at a lower P/E ratio than the S&P 500. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Has a low valuation, while growth estimates continue to climb this year.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The #1 Supercharged EV Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio

The EV market will grow by around 3X to 4X over the next decade. But the EV charging market will grow by 12X over that same stretch. There are two classifications of AC electric vehicle chargers – L1 (slow and affordable) and L2 (fast and expensive). Millions of L2...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

SPCE Stock Falls 13% as Virgin Galactic Delays Commercial Launch Again

The company blames the delay on issues with its mothership enhancement program. Virgin is now targeting the second quarter of 2023 for the launch of commercial space flights. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is falling on Friday after the company revealed another delay for its commercial flight launch. According to Virgin...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InvestorPlace

Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Stock Drops 40% on Late Filing News

Today isn’t a great day for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) and its stakeholders. The company issued a press release stating it will not issue its quarterly financial data by the previously established deadline. Making matters worse, Hyzon Motors admitted its European joint venture has “operational inefficiencies.” As a result, HYZN stock gapped down nearly 40% this morning.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Roblox Stock Will Thrive as It Monetizes Brand Deals

California-based Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is known for providing gamers with a fun, immersive and interactive platform. There are risks involved for RBLX stock investors as the metaverse is still an emerging field. However, there’s strong upside potential as Roblox can monetize its platform in several ways. The Roblox gaming platform...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

6 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

All six of these cheap stocks won't be cheap in a year or two. Millicom International Cellular (TIGO): A smart way to play the telecom industry in Latin America. Nio (NIO):Nio continues to build an excellent electric vehicle (EV) lineup. TechnipFMC (FTI): The pure-play owns the offshore oil and gas...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy