InvestorPlace
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Soars on Zillow Deal
Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) are flying higher on the day, with OPEN stock up 20%. The move comes after the company issued its second-quarter results and a new multi-year deal with its rival, Zillow (NYSE:Z). This partnership comes after a bit of a bumpy start to the week. Opendoor...
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023
As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
Why Is Magic Empire Global (MEGL) Stock Up 2,000% Today?
The company announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday at $4 and has since surged to the $90 level. Speculative buying appears to be at play alongside another Hong Kong-based company, AMTD Digital (HKD). On an otherwise down day in the market, some stocks are seeing incredible...
5 Top Stocks Cathie Wood Bought This Week
Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) received a breath of fresh air this week. The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) ended the period up over 12%. Wood did admit that she believes the U.S. is currently in a recession. However, the ETF manager also believes that growth stocks have bottomed, while inflation has peaked. She said:
The 6 Best Stocks Under $15 to Buy Now
The market's overreaction has presented a number of affordable value plays. Golden Ocean (GOGL): Capesize vessel demand could see the company continue to profit. Vista Energy (VIST): Cost-effective Latin American oil & gas exploration sees the enterprise running at high-profit margins. Impala Platinum (IMPUY): An overlooked precious metals player that...
Why Is FuboTV (FUBO) Stock Up 18% Today?
That's despite the company seeing mixed results for the period. FuboTV also announced strategic plans for its wagering platform. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is climbing higher on Friday following the release of the streaming service’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. Helping out FUBO stock today is the...
3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Sell Now
This earnings season has definitely highlighted the winners and losers on Wall Street. It has also helped investors identify large-cap tech stocks to sell now. Over the last few days, investors have gained confidence thanks to positive economic data, better-than-expected earnings, and Federal Reserve optimism. The trio of upbeat information drove two-month highs in the large-cap S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq indices earlier this week.
7 Undervalued Telecom Stocks to Buy Now
BCE (BCE): Following a solid earnings report and a reiteration of full-year targets, BCE is a reliable name among undervalued telecom stocks to buy now. American Tower (AMT): Providing the infrastructure necessary to keep the U.S. and other nations connected, American Tower is among the undervalued telecom stocks to buy now.
Why Is Twilio (TWLO) Stock Down 15% Today?
Specializing in communications API (application programming interface) platforms, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) allows enterprises such as ride-sharing facilitator Uber (NYSE:UBER) to custom-build automated messaging channels. However, TWLO stock was only communicating pain on Friday despite the underlying company delivering a top-and-bottom beat for the second quarter. Analysts took a dim view of Twilio’s third-quarter outlook, regarding it as a broader warning about brewing economic pressures.
Why Is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Down 14% Today?
Revenue came in below analyst estimates. The company also plans to combine Discovery+ and HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock is slipping on Friday following the release of the entertainment company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. One of the biggest bits of news from the...
What Is Going on With Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Today?
Shares are seeing heavy trading compared to their daily average trading volume. Up more than 25% as of this writing, BBBY stock has been the target of meme traders all this week. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is soaring higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the...
What Is Going on With Carvana (CVNA) Stock Today?
The company missed on revenues and profit but managed to impress investors with higher profit margins and sales volume. On track for its strongest day in years, CVNA stock is still down 80% year-to-date (YTD). Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is soaring today, up 40% this afternoon after the company’s second-quarter earnings...
LooBr Price Predictions: How High Can the LOOBR Crypto Go?
That's despite any recent news concerning the non-fungible-tokens-(NFTs)-focused crypto. Instead, increasing interest in social media seems to be behind today's rise. LooBr (LOOBR-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as crypto traders wonder how high a recent rally can take the token. The increase in LOOBR Friday comes despite...
IRBT Stock Alert: 6 Things to Know About the Amazon iRobot Buyout Deal
This has Amazon paying $61 per share for IRBT stock. The total value of the deal is $1.7 billion. Irobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the Roomba-maker announced that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is buying the company. Let’s go over everything investors in IRBT stock need to know about...
The 7 Best Dividend Stocks for Passive Income
VF Corp (VFC): This apparel conglomerate's unique approach has kept it humming through all economic conditions. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): This REIT's superior commercial real estate helps it stand above its rivals. Realty Income (O): This triple-net least REIT provides attractive monthly income. Chevron (CVX): Chevron's LNG investments take...
Why Is Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Powering Up Today?
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock rose overnight on expectations of an energy deal in Congress and a sales agreement with LNG supplier New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE). PLUG stock rose 20% after Sen. Joe Manchin signed on to climate legislation last month. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to support the bill, announced late on Aug. 4, seems to assure passage.
FLOW Crypto Sees 45% Boost Thanks to Meta Platforms’ NFT Push
The Flow (FLOW-USD) network is seeing some of the biggest price movement the crypto market has experienced in months. With prices up by 45% this morning, FLOW crypto holders are surely jumping for joy. This massive upswing comes on the back of some help from the tech industry. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) can be thanked for Flow’s gains as it reaches further into the blockchain space.
Don’t Expose Yourself to Problems With Opendoor Technologies
Arizona-based Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) provides a digital marketplace for real estate. The company offers a tech-enhanced platform that can simplify the process of buying or selling a home. It’s a good business model in theory, but OPEN stock holders are still struggling in 2022. They’re likely to continue having problems because the housing market is weakening.
DKNG Stock Takes Off as DraftKings Raises Guidance
The company also lifted its forward revenue guidance. DKNG stock is up 12% this morning on the earnings news. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is trending on social media and in the financial press today after the company released second-quarter 2022 earnings data. DraftKings exceeded Wall Street’s revenue and earnings expectations for the period. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance. This development is pushing DKNG stock higher today.
