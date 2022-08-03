ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.
mynbc5.com

How the Lake Monsters and McKenzie do 25-cent hot dog night

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Three times a year, the Vermont Lake Monsters and McKenzie Country Classics stuff baseball fans in Burlington with all-you-can-eat hot dogs at 25 cents a pop. A partnership that started over 15 years ago, the Lake Monsters have consistently seen their highest attendance numbers of the...
sevendaysvt

Best coffee shop

Uncommon Coffee Co. — Burlington's Uncommon Grounds took home the Daysie for best coffee shop six years in a row prior to its closing in 2019. Now, a coffee shop run by its former manager follows in its footsteps. Maya Crowley opened Uncommon Coffee in the Essex Experience in...
Addison Independent

ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
sevendaysvt

Best takeout

Tiny Thai Restaurant — Pick up pad Thai, krapow, chicken satay or options from the vegan menu from this longtime favorite — now in a new Main Street spot a few blocks north of the Winooski rotary. BKK in the Alley. Café Mamajuana. Kate's Food Truck. Pho...
sevendaysvt

Best to-go cocktail

BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
sevendaysvt

Best bartender

Jenny Sangkhanond (BKK in the Alley) — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai...
sevendaysvt

Best outdoor dining

The Spot on the Dock — When the weather's warm, patrons chill out at the windswept waterfront bar with tuna tataki, black bean burgers and large salads. Mango margaritas and dirty Coronas keep spirits high. BKK in the Alley. Deep City. Idletyme Brewing Co. Waterworks Food + Drink.
sevendaysvt

Best beer festival

Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
sevendaysvt

Best bar

BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
sevendaysvt

Best craft brew selection

Beverage Warehouse — The state’s largest craft beer, wine and liquor store goes above and beyond to keep its 14,000-plus Facebook fans in the loop on beer deliveries and free tastings. Recycle those cans at the drive-through redemption center. Other Finalists. Birdsong Beer & Wine. Cheese & Wine...
sevendaysvt

Best gluten-free menu options

Café Mamajuana — Dining out while gluten-intolerant can be a game of 20 Questions: What are the hidden ingredients? Do you have gluten-free bread? Can I even eat anything here?. There are no such games at Café Mamajuana. The Dominican-fusion spot in Burlington's Old North End marks every...
sevendaysvt

Three Questions for Cheesemonger Emma Harvey

Emma Harvey loves what she calls "Costco Parm." She keeps a one-pound plastic container of the pre-shredded Kirkland Signature aged Parmigiano-Reggiano on hand for topping fried eggs, Caesar salads and Marie Callender's chicken pot pies. "That's probably the worst thing that I do as a cheesemonger who has access to...
mynbc5.com

Festival of Fools returns to Burlington this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, the Burlington City Arts' Festival of Fools kicks off in Burlington. The three-day celebration will have performers and busking artists, taking over Church Street. The festival typically draws performers from across the globe, including some big names like Snap Boogie, from "America's Got Talent,"...
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, August 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 6, 2022. There will be plenty of, “clowning around” on Church Street this weekend, as the annual Festival of Fools makes it’s return to the Queen City. The...
vermontbiz.com

August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
WCAX

Ben & Jerry’s says Unilever froze board salaries over Middle East

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and Jerry’s says its parent company, Unilever, stopped paying board members’ salaries over a dispute involving sales in the Middle East. It’s the most recent escalation in the fight over the brand’s bid to stop sales of its products in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
