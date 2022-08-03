ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCAX

Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Best craft brew selection

Beverage Warehouse — The state’s largest craft beer, wine and liquor store goes above and beyond to keep its 14,000-plus Facebook fans in the loop on beer deliveries and free tastings. Recycle those cans at the drive-through redemption center. Other Finalists. Birdsong Beer & Wine. Cheese & Wine...
STOWE, VT
sevendaysvt

Best coffee shop

Uncommon Coffee Co. — Burlington's Uncommon Grounds took home the Daysie for best coffee shop six years in a row prior to its closing in 2019. Now, a coffee shop run by its former manager follows in its footsteps. Maya Crowley opened Uncommon Coffee in the Essex Experience in...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best takeout

Tiny Thai Restaurant — Pick up pad Thai, krapow, chicken satay or options from the vegan menu from this longtime favorite — now in a new Main Street spot a few blocks north of the Winooski rotary. BKK in the Alley. Café Mamajuana. Kate's Food Truck. Pho...
WINOOSKI, VT
sevendaysvt

Best bagel

Myer's Bagel Bakery — Montréal-style bagels are at Vermonters’ fingertips. Founder-baker Lloyd Squires learned his craft at Montréal's famed St-Viateur Bagel. He's moved on but the bagels remain. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) The Bagel Café & Deli. The Bagel Place. Burlington Bagel Bakery. Feldman's...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best outdoor dining

The Spot on the Dock — When the weather's warm, patrons chill out at the windswept waterfront bar with tuna tataki, black bean burgers and large salads. Mango margaritas and dirty Coronas keep spirits high. BKK in the Alley. Deep City. Idletyme Brewing Co. Waterworks Food + Drink.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best Thai restaurant

Tiny Thai Restaurant — In a new Winooski location, Tiny Thai continues to serve up steaming tom kha, satay and curries, which take their cues from food carts and family tables across Thailand. Ask for the genuine Thai menu. BKK in the Alley. Maliwan Thai Restaurant. Thai House Restaurant.
WINOOSKI, VT
Addison Independent

ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Best gluten-free menu options

Café Mamajuana — Dining out while gluten-intolerant can be a game of 20 Questions: What are the hidden ingredients? Do you have gluten-free bread? Can I even eat anything here?. There are no such games at Café Mamajuana. The Dominican-fusion spot in Burlington's Old North End marks every...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best to-go cocktail

BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Best furniture store

Wendell's Furniture — A 40,000-square-foot showroom holds furnishings for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office. Embellishing your dwelling on a budget? Find deals in Wendell’s LOFT. Barge Canal Market. Burlington Furniture. Modern Design. The SuperStore.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best bartender

Jenny Sangkhanond (BKK in the Alley) — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Arlo

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a handsome dog who’s ready for an adventure? Meet Arlo!. Arlo is a neutered male and he’s about 2 years old. Watch the video to learn more.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
pallspera.com

7647 Vermont Route 14 Craftsbury, VT

This 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 5th 2022 with a list price $675,000. Exquisite ranch style living at it’s best! Lovely home offering gracious floor plan. Master suite with windows that overlook the lovely gardens, master bath with granite countertops, two bedrooms in the finished lower level with full bath, large living area with brick fireplace, which also supplements the heat with a blower/fan, and bookcase that graces one wall. Upon entering the home you’ll find a large foyer straight through to the sunny deck and flowering gardens where you can enjoy lounging to watch the many hummingbirds and one of the most beautiful views of the Black River you’ll find from the comforts of your home. Spacious dining room with built in cabinets, Gourmet kitchen with all the room you need to prepare for entertaining and also offers breakfast nook and huge pantry area. Expansive open meadows and woods to create walking trails. Close to all that the Northeast Kingdom has to offer including Craftsbury Outdoor Center for cross country skiing and snow shoeing and Caspian Lake for swimming and boating.
CRAFTSBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Best vegan fare

Pingala Café — It should come as no surprise that Pingala Café took the inaugural win for vegan fare, a new Daysies category this year. Since chef and co-owner Trevor Sullivan opened his original spot in Burlington's Chace Mill in 2014, the casual eatery has satiated vegans and omnivores with its creative, from-scratch, animal product-free menu featuring, for example, several types of "cheese" lavished over nachos, in macaroni and in the signature Crunchwrap Supreme.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
