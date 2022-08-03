Read on www.dawgsbynature.com
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Charles Robinson: I think there's some level of tension there between the Browns, NFL with Watson situation
Charles Robinson talks about the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the league’s approach with a desire for increased punishment, Watson’s handling of this situation to this point, the Browns’ view of the NFL’s handling of this and more.
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Cade York is Everything the Browns Wanted
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected kicker Cade York with the 124th pick. And if York’s time in college is going to resemble his NFL career, then Browns fans should be excited about him. Can Cade York be Just as Good in the NFL?. In York’s...
brownsnation.com
Browns Make Decision About How Much Deshaun Watson Will Play In Preseason
The Cleveland Browns are again in a state of waiting, as the NFL has issued an appeal on independent arbitrator Sue Robinson’s six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to many sources, the league wants Watson suspended for, at the very least, 12 games, and ideally for at least...
Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension disgusts those suing Browns QB, attorney says
The attorney for 24 women who sued Deshaun Watson said Thursday that his clients reacted with disgust after they learned the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended only six games by the NFL’s independent disciplinary officer this week. Tony Buzbee, the attorney, said in a news conference in Houston that...
Cleveland Browns Sign USFL Star To Roster
The Cleveland Browns are ready to take a chance on one of the biggest stars from the USFL. On Friday, it was announced that Cleveland is signing defensive end Chris Odom. He played for the Houston Gamblers this past USFL season. Odom, who was named the USFL Defensive Player of...
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/6/22)
It is Saturday, August 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns once again invite fans to Berea for another open training camp practice. It will be a packed house which is nothing new as The Game Day NFL has determined the Browns have the highest attendance percentage among all NFL teams.
Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement
The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
Jonathan Jones talks Deshaun Watson, Panthers QB competition, Mitchell Trubisky with Garrett Bush in Berea
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports joins Garrett Bush at Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea to talk about the upcoming season, Deshaun Watson, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart.
Cleveland hosting annual massage conference amid Deshaun Watson controversy
It was reported on Wednesday that the NFL will appeal the ruling from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As of Thursday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is...
New York Giants claim Cleveland corner off waivers, host OL tryouts
Joe Schoen has been actively looking to add depth to the New York Giants. Through waivers, he acquired cornerback, Nate Meadors. Along with him, the Giants brought in offensive tackles Will Holden, Mitch Hyatt, and Kyle Murphy yesterday. None of these three players were signed. Meadors is 25 years old...
Joe Thomas is Giving Advice at Browns’ Training Camp
Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski knows how valuable Thomas can be for the offensive line. “Joe is always welcome here. I have told him that. He can come every day if he wants. We will set up a locker for him. He is somebody who has done it at such a high level for such a long time and been through the ups and downs of an NFL season, so I just feel like he has a lot to offer our guys. As much as Joe is willing, we are always willing to take him here in Berea.”
Report: Guardians Pursuit Of Deadline Target Fell Apart Over Prospects
Sometimes a team must discern a need from a want. The Guardians wanted to find ways to provide greater run support for their pitchers. But teams looking to trade with the Guardians needed some of Cleveland’s top prospects. And that’s how we got through a rather silent trade deadline...
Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year
Cleveland Browns have inked defensive end Chris Odom to a contract.
CBS Sports
Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Cleveland Browns trade
After the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in an offseason trade, former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield requested a trade of his own. He got what he was looking for last month, when he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield was traded for a conditional pick in the 2024 NFL Draft based on playing time. Now, he'll compete with Sam Darnold and third-round pick Matt Coral to earn a starting job. With the Panthers hoping to take the next step in their rebuild, fans are clamoring to see Mayfield in action during the NFL preseason. You can buy the new Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/5: Watson Exhaustion, Roger Re-Dos, and Continued Torment
We’re moving into August with a vengeance now, and your affable local webdork is linking more Deshaun Watson stories for your morning perusal and enjoyment. I hope you enjoy today’s selection of stories from and about attorneys, opinions on Watson from media people who are generally unqualified to write on most anything other than sports, and other lovely entries in the Daily Newswire.
ESPN
No 'major decision' on Carolina Panthers QBs Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold before second preseason game, coach says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers won't make what coach Matt Rhule called a "major decision" on any position, particularly between quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, until after the Aug. 19 preseason game at New England. Even then, Rhule might not make a decision if one hasn't clearly separated...
NFL・
'Big' expectations for Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
BEREA – There were a lot of things the Browns liked about Martin Emerson Jr. coming out of Mississippi State. There was the upside they saw in the player. There was also the size Emerson brought to the cornerback position with his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame. The Browns have had...
