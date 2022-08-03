ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Yardbarker

Cade York is Everything the Browns Wanted

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected kicker Cade York with the 124th pick. And if York’s time in college is going to resemble his NFL career, then Browns fans should be excited about him. Can Cade York be Just as Good in the NFL?. In York’s...
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Sign USFL Star To Roster

The Cleveland Browns are ready to take a chance on one of the biggest stars from the USFL. On Friday, it was announced that Cleveland is signing defensive end Chris Odom. He played for the Houston Gamblers this past USFL season. Odom, who was named the USFL Defensive Player of...
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/6/22)

It is Saturday, August 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns once again invite fans to Berea for another open training camp practice. It will be a packed house which is nothing new as The Game Day NFL has determined the Browns have the highest attendance percentage among all NFL teams.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
Yardbarker

New York Giants claim Cleveland corner off waivers, host OL tryouts

Joe Schoen has been actively looking to add depth to the New York Giants. Through waivers, he acquired cornerback, Nate Meadors. Along with him, the Giants brought in offensive tackles Will Holden, Mitch Hyatt, and Kyle Murphy yesterday. None of these three players were signed. Meadors is 25 years old...
Yardbarker

Joe Thomas is Giving Advice at Browns’ Training Camp

Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski knows how valuable Thomas can be for the offensive line. “Joe is always welcome here. I have told him that. He can come every day if he wants. We will set up a locker for him. He is somebody who has done it at such a high level for such a long time and been through the ups and downs of an NFL season, so I just feel like he has a lot to offer our guys. As much as Joe is willing, we are always willing to take him here in Berea.”
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Cleveland Browns trade

After the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in an offseason trade, former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield requested a trade of his own. He got what he was looking for last month, when he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield was traded for a conditional pick in the 2024 NFL Draft based on playing time. Now, he'll compete with Sam Darnold and third-round pick Matt Coral to earn a starting job. With the Panthers hoping to take the next step in their rebuild, fans are clamoring to see Mayfield in action during the NFL preseason. You can buy the new Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/5: Watson Exhaustion, Roger Re-Dos, and Continued Torment

We’re moving into August with a vengeance now, and your affable local webdork is linking more Deshaun Watson stories for your morning perusal and enjoyment. I hope you enjoy today’s selection of stories from and about attorneys, opinions on Watson from media people who are generally unqualified to write on most anything other than sports, and other lovely entries in the Daily Newswire.
