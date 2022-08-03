Kristin Cavallari Recalls Date With an Actor Who Tried to Reenact a Stunt From One of His Movies

Read on www.wusa9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Ups and Downs Through the Years
From a broken engagement to three beautiful children, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s relationship has had its share of curveballs, culminating in their April 2020 split. The Uncommon James founder and the former NFL star began their whirlwind romance in 2010, meeting through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic. “Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he's a […]
NFL・
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
Meghan McCain reveals Joy Behar’s comment that made her quit ‘The View’
Meghan McCain revealed that Joy Behar served as the ultimate catalyst to quit “The View.” The former morning show co-host explained on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” Thursday that Behar’s response to her returning from maternity leave in January 2021 after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty, made her realize the job was not worth it. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” McCain, 37, recalled. “And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Wears Low Cut Black Dress Out With Sharon & Ozzy In London: Photos
Kelly Osbourne has been staying low key since announcing her pregnancy, but the 37-year-old just emerged in London! She was spotted wearing a low cut black maxi dress as she exited a hotel alongside her mom and grandma-to-be Sharon Osbourne, 69, and dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, on Sunday, August 7. Kelly threw her lavender colored hair up in a high ponytail, adding a pair of sunglasses over her face. She kept the rest of her look casual with a smart pair of black sneakers and a chain handle backpack.
Comments / 0