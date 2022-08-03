Rodríguez: Alternatives to paying for pricey textbooks

The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will be hosting a bilingual production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this month. “I hope, first and foremost, that the audience walks out entertained and filled with joy,” director Patricia Pitpitan told the Weekly. “This show is such a good time, and the story is sweet and relatable. Secondly, I hope it opens minds about what theater can accomplish when we allow it to be told with different voices. And finally, I hope you are blown away by the talent in this cast.”

