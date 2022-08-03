Rodríguez: Alternatives to paying for pricey textbooks

Read on calmatters.network
Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line
Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
Palo Alto police set to remove radio encryption
The Palo Alto Police Department, which moved abruptly in January 2021 to fully encrypt its radio communications, is preparing to reverse the controversial policy, acting Chief Andrew Binder announced Thursday. Binder, whose permanent appointment to the police chief position is scheduled to take place this Monday, said he plans to...
School board lets general counsel go, won't say why
The Palo Alto school district’s first in-house attorney, Komey Vishakan, has been let go “without cause,” the Palo Alto school board decided in a special closed session meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4. The vote was 4-0, with board member Jesse Ladomirak absent, President Ken Dauber told the...
ArtLift projects invite community's contributions
The city of Palo Alto Public Art Program recently unveiled the latest group of projects to receive ArtLift microgrants. The program grew out of city efforts to foster connection and promote safe community engagement in order to counter the isolation of the pandemic. The 2022 ArtLift projects highlight both visual and performing arts, with temporary artworks and installations, as well as pop-up and scheduled performances. Projects are free and accessible to the public.
Condo project could test City Council's appetite for housing on San Antonio
A commercial site on San Antonio Road would be transformed into a residential community with 75 condominiums under a proposal that the Palo Alto City Council is set to review on Aug. 15. The plan is being proposed by Yorke Lee of TS800 SA LLC, a Saratoga-based limited liability corporation....
Power outage affects about 1,700 Palo Alto Utilities customers Friday afternoon
About 1,700 Palo Alto Utilities customers are without power this afternoon due to an outage affecting the city’s northern and eastern neighborhoods, according to the Utilities Department. The service disruption started shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the city’s outage map. Utilities crews are looking into what caused...
Livermore sewer line extension project headed to Nov. 8 election
The proposed measure to extend sewer service beyond the urban growth boundary to serve wine country uses is on its way to the Nov. 8 general election ballot. At its July 25 regular meeting, the Livermore City Council approved a resolution calling for the election and establishing the deadlines for arguments for and against the measure, as well as other administrative items that need to be conveyed to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’ Office to place it on the ballot.
News Digest: First Weekends on Main | Back to school next week | EBRPD programs Saturday in Tri-Valley
The Pleasanton Downtown Association’s monthly First Weekends on Main program returns this Friday through Sunday and includes the closure of Main Street to vehicular traffic for the weekend. “Every first weekend of the month, come downtown and enjoy street closures for roaming our historical downtown, events and outdoor dining,”...
Entertaining end to August on tap at Bankhead Theater
As the calendar page flips to August this week, organizers at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore have their eye on the second half of the month and a trio of performances that seek to entertain and enlighten local audiences. Comedian Rita Rudner, known for her long-running show based in Las...
Resident surprises alleged burglar caught in the act
Palo Alto police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he allegedly burglarized a Professorville home and fled when he was interrupted by a resident. Officers responded to a 3:40 p.m. call from a man in his 70s reporting a burglary in progress at his home in the 1100 block of Ramona Street near Lincoln Avenue, police said in a press release.
'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' onstage in Pleasanton
The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will be hosting a bilingual production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this month. “I hope, first and foremost, that the audience walks out entertained and filled with joy,” director Patricia Pitpitan told the Weekly. “This show is such a good time, and the story is sweet and relatable. Secondly, I hope it opens minds about what theater can accomplish when we allow it to be told with different voices. And finally, I hope you are blown away by the talent in this cast.”
Police chase, arrest man after alleged assault, threats
A parolee who allegedly threatened a grocery store employee and challenged police officers to a fight led authorities on a foot chase before his arrest near Palo Alto High School on Wednesday, police said. At 12:48 p.m., police responded to a reported in-progress disturbance at the Whole Foods Market at...
