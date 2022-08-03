Read on country1037fm.com
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
'All I Do Now Is Wait': Cat Leaving Frog in Dog's Bowl Delights Internet
"Just waiting for the dog to come along and slurp some of that frog water," one user said.
Owners struggling with inflation unfortunately having to surrender their pets
MIAMI – Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog."We had to make a decision about, you know, we need a roof for the baby and us," says Kathya Perec of Florida.Shelters in some parts of the country are overwhelmed and understaffed. Julie Skellenger of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Iowa says, "We only have so much space in our facility. So if we don't have the room, we...
pethelpful.com
The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets
For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
natureworldnews.com
Inflation Forces Pet Owners to Return Adopted Animals to Shelters
In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
Do cats and dogs remember their past?
WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
Best dry cat food: Quality kibble for all kitties
The best dry cat food is 100% complete and balanced and is a great way of offering your feline friend a delicious and nutritious meal that has all the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants they need to power through their day. But before we reveal which kibbles are worthy of the dry cat food crown, you may be curious as to whether dry or wet food is the best option for your kitty companion.
pumpkin.care
Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets
Many pet owners don’t limit their love to just one pet. After all, who doesn’t love a big fur family?. But as your pet family members grow in numbers, sometimes it can lead to double (or triple) the trouble when it comes to veterinary care. Caring for multiple pets potentially means more accidents & illnesses, which can lead to more vet visits and ultimately, more vet bills. What’s a pet owner to do when they want to maintain the health and wellness of multiple fur babies?
Do dogs get tired of barking? What dog breeds bark the most? Your pup’s behavior explained
Man's best friend sure can cause a ruckus sometimes. But do they ever tire of their own barking? When should you be concerned? Here's what to know.
goodshomedesign.com
There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable
Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)
Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone's missing pet capybara, the world's largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She's based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
How Much is An Emergency Vet Visit?
As much as we’d like to avoid it, pets may need emergency veterinary care at some point during their lifetime, and that can be expensive — even with the best pet insurance coverage. To help avoid a financial disaster, take some time to learn how much some of...
Pet Owners Are So Obsessed With This $29 Pet Hair Remover They’ve Given It 90,000+ Perfect Reviews
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a pet owner, you know just how hard it is to keep your home tidy when your dog or cat sheds. From vacuuming to lint rolling, it seems the job is never done when removing pet hair, lint and dander from your carpet and furniture. There are, however, a few trusted products that will help, like the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, which you can get for less than $29 at Amazon. The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover has over 90,000 perfect reviews on Amazon from users who have referred to it as “life-changing”...
Best Cat Treats to Calm Your Feline Friend in 2022
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cats get stressed just like humans. Some grow anxious when their owners leave them for extended periods. Others feel uncomfortable when new people come into the home. They also get stressed by distributions to their lives, like moving, getting a new pet, or living with a new person. Cat treats can come in helpful for these situations.
Tree Hugger
Silly Pets Swim, Drive, and Grin for Photo Awards
Cat buddies and dog buddies. Lots of water playtime, silly looks, and a cat contemplating its next chess moves. These are some of the finalists in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards, featuring dogs and cats and a few other animals mugging for the camera. Thirty shortlisted images and videos were chosen from hundreds of entries submitted from nearly 70 countries.
CNBC
Higher housing costs force more pet owners to surrender their dogs
A survey by pet care site Rover found that to adjust for increasing prices, pet parents are trading down on things like food, treats and accessories for their dogs. In some cases, owners have been forced to say goodbye to their four-legged best friends. Shelters across the country are hearing...
dogster.com
Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?
Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
topdogtips.com
7 Common Household Hazards That Can Harm Your Pet
Most pet owners don't realize that their homes are filled with items that could potentially harm their pets. You make sure that your home is safe when there are small children present. Why wouldn't you do the same for pets? Securing these common household hazards is a big part of pet-proofing your home.
katzenworld.co.uk
How to Trap Outdoor Cats & Kittens Certification Workshop
Community Cats Podcast, in partnership with Neighborhood Cats, will host their monthly Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Certification Workshop on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. EDT. This monthly interactive workshop helps people learn how to help lost, abandoned, or homeless cats and kittens. Anyone with a passion for...
