Corvallis, OR

Beavers Announce Additions to Coaching Staff

By Athletic Communications
 4 days ago
osubeavers.com

Beavers Take Down TWU 4-1 In Exhibition

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women's soccer took down Trinity Western 4-1 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Lorenz Field. McKenna Martinez scored twice, while Sawyer Service and Ava Benedetti both found the net. Sophie Conrad, Bryana Pizarro and Megin Turi notched assists in the contest. Oregon State struck...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Alex Forsyth, veteran linemen, prepared for big final push

Oregon center, West Linn native a leader on and off the field as his final season of college football approaches.There are more than 50 new players on the Oregon football roster. There's a whole new coaching staff, led by a first-time head coach. There will be a different quarterback, new running backs and pass receivers. One position the new arrivals can depend upon is the one the previous coach most celebrated: the offensive line. Center Ryan Forsyth and guard Ryan Walk are entering their sixth year in the program. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and T.J. Bass are sixth-year seniors who transferred to...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Beaver football is on a mission to win the Pac-12

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- As a seventh year player, Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant has watched the evolution of Beaver football under head coach Jonathan Smith. Grant spoke to the media on Friday following practice. Grant talked about the Beavers' season goals, strength of the secondary, why he returned for...
CORVALLIS, OR
kcfmradio.com

Emeralds Win; New QB Settling In

The Eugene Emeralds maintain their lead in the Northwest league with a win last night against the Spokane Indians. They did it with a mix of singles and home runs and had a little help from the Indians when pitcher Anderson Pilar hit Emeralds shortstop Jimmy Glowenke with the bases loaded scoring a run. The ems scored 8 runs on 8 hits while holding the Indians to 2 runs on 5 hits. The Ems hold a ½ game lead in the standings.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span

BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
LANE COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections

(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton

(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
FLORENCE, OR
cityofsalem.net

Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges

Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
SALEM, OR
canbyfirst.com

DEQ Levies $114K Fine Against Icon Construction for Canby Projects

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in June levied more than $100,000 in fines against Icon Construction, claiming the West Linn-based developer committed multiple stormwater-related permit violations in connection with four Canby housing projects. Icon has appealed the fines and, through its attorneys, has aggressively denied any wrongdoing in its...
klcc.org

Eugene, Redmond get new air link to Palm Springs

Air travelers in Eugene and Redmond will have a new flight option to southern California starting in mid-November. Avelo Airlines will fly non-stop twice a week to Palm Springs from both cities. The flight will be the only direct link to Palm Springs from both Eugene and Redmond. The flights...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Man Starting Fires in Oregon Gets Tied to Tree by Locals

In an unsettling event that took place Monday, a man from Veneta, Oregon, by the name of Trennon Smith was starting wildfires in a remote forested corner of Oregon, as reported by The Oregonian. According to a sheriff, the man was tied to a tree by three local residents until authorities arrived. This could not have come at a worse time, with many parts of Oregon facing an extreme record heat wave. With temperatures hitting triple digits in the northwest, Seattle and Portland are under excessive-heat warnings until Thursday evening.
VENETA, OR
kezi.com

One male body found in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5

LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...

