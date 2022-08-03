ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crested Butte, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Planet

Highway traffic up, Bustang fares drop

Highway traffic is busy these days, but at least on one crucial stretch of pavement between the Western Slope and the Front Range, not nearly busy enough for some. “We’ve had some complaints” about the wait along the Little Blue Creek Canyon stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, public information officer Mavis Fitzgerald said.
MONTROSE, CO
OutThere Colorado

MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado

The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
CARBONDALE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Rifle, CO
City
Crested Butte, CO
City
Aspen, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Eagle, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Improvements on tap for popular Penny Hot Springs near Redstone

Plans to improve trail access and parking for Penny Hot Springs are heating up. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program decided Thursday to float two options to the public. OST has planned public meetings and outreach events throughout a six-week period for gathering public comment to introduce the...
REDSTONE, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service

In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
soprissun.com

Wild Barn brews ‘coffee with benefits’

Jenny Verrochi’s primary goal when she created Wild Barn Coffee was “a healthy, clean and better-for-you energy drink that I call ‘coffee with benefits.’”. Wild Barn Coffee is a canned, organic nitro cold brew black coffee derived from an old family recipe from her parents’ coffee roasting business, which started in the early 1990s in their backyard barn in Massachusetts.
CARBONDALE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Helicopters#Accident#St Mary S Hospital#Utv#Italian#American
soprissun.com

Scenes from the 51st Mountain Fair

Everyone is a winner when it comes to Mountain Fair. That said, there are winners among the winners, including fly casting champions Matt Koenlsheck, Nate Biro and Jerry Alcorta. Former trustee Heather Henry won the women’s wood splitting competition and Jared Shimp took the cake as men’s top wood splitter.
CARBONDALE, CO
Vail Daily

Former New Castle police chief arrested for menacing

The New Castle police chief accused of walking around a residential neighborhood while carrying a loaded rifle and later pointing it at a friend had his case set for an arraignment Wednesday. Tony Pagni, 58, was arrested Friday evening for felony menacing involving a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of...
NEW CASTLE, CO
Vail Daily

Knapp Ranch acquires local catering company

Knapp Ranch, a sustainable farm located in the upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards, acquired local catering company Second Nature Gourmet this month. Chef Marla Leblow launched Second Nature Gourmet in the Vail Valley in 2016, a scratch-prepared catering company focusing on ingredient quality and using local and responsibly-sourced products. Leblow said that the two companies share a natural alignment of values and commitment to quality standards, and she would not have sold Second Nature to anyone but the Knapp family.
EDWARDS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy