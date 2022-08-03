Today in Crypto: Chileans Stablecoin Use up 50% as Economy Dips; Portugal’s Banks Close Crypto Accounts

Read on www.pymnts.com
Coinbase Legal Chief Urges Regulators to Fill Stablecoin Protection Gaps
While lawmakers and regulators focus on stablecoins’ potential to destabilize the broader economy and the financial system on which it’s built, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said they should be taking a harder look at another set of uncertainties that require an immediate response. Speaking Wednesday (Aug....
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
SMB Guide to Navigating Black Swan Events: Managing Risk By Accelerating Innovation
NEW REPORT: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis. Ukraine’s PrivatBank Chairman Gerhard Bösch shares his thoughts on the role of digital transformation in creating business resilience and accelerating innovation in times of global uncertainty in “The SMB Guide To Navigating Black Swan Events,” a PYMNTS and Payoneer collaboration.
Cost of living crisis: four things the Government could do to help
The cost of living crisis hitting millions of households is about to get a whole lot worse. Gas is the bedrock of power generation in the UK, supplying millions of homes directly and accounting for about 45% of electricity supply. It has rocketed in price, up 400% in the past year and 1,000% since 2019, according to the ICE futures market.
