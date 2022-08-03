OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go

Read on www.notebookcheck.net
Samsung gives away up to $200 in credit for reserving its upcoming Galaxy devices
Samsung has announced the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and new smartwatches.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible
Remember when Best Buy tried to rain on Amazon's Prime Day parade by discounting (among many others) the mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) and high-end Edge+ (2022) with no special requirements and no strings attached?. Well, if the latter model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, felt like a...
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price
After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging
The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
Nokia 8210 4G debuts in India alongside the 110 4G (2022)
Nokia has added a new device called the 110 4G to add to its "made in India, for India" series of feature phones. With its single rear camera, FM radio, MP3 player function and ~1,000mAh battery, it seems to have much the same specs as its 2021 forebear. Then again,...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Retailer confirms pre-order dates, form factor change, weight reduction and display specifications
Android Galaxy S Foldable Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Amazon Netherlands has leaked the Galaxy Z Fold4, presenting the upcoming foldable in two variants. As the screenshots below show, the retailer has listed the smartphone with placeholder prices, both €10,167.05. Setting those placeholder prices aside, the two listings provide several details that have not leaked yet, as well as promotional materials that are reproduced in German, not Dutch.
Phone Arena
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
Well, that just happened. By "that", of course, we mean the pre-August 10 Unpacked leak to end all leaks preceding the official announcement of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Every single one of these unreleased...
OnePlus Nord N20 5G Review: A $300 Value Pick That's Missing a Spark
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G's $300 price matches up with the original OnePlus One from 2014, but beyond that, much has changed from what OnePlus now offers at this lower price. The 2014 $299 "flagship killer" phone was built as rival to the best devices from Samsung, Apple and HTC, complete with a "Never Settle" mantra.
Best phones for Tello 2022
Make the most of Tello's 5G network without wasting a penny with a phone like Google's Pixel 6a. With great unlocked compatibility, there are plenty of phones to choose from if you want something different.
August 2022 HarmonyOS 2.1 update introduces new features for Huawei Watch 3
Huawei has released a new update for the Watch 3, which it most recently updated last month in Europe. While Huawei introduced HarmonyOS 2.1.0.237 outside its home market in July, it has now released HarmonyOS 2.1.0.239 to Watch 3 models in China. Predictably, Huawei has bundled several bug fixes in its latest build, plus a few new features.
