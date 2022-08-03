ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
SPY

The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality

Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Retailer confirms pre-order dates, form factor change, weight reduction and display specifications

Android Galaxy S Foldable Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Amazon Netherlands has leaked the Galaxy Z Fold4, presenting the upcoming foldable in two variants. As the screenshots below show, the retailer has listed the smartphone with placeholder prices, both €10,167.05. Setting those placeholder prices aside, the two listings provide several details that have not leaked yet, as well as promotional materials that are reproduced in German, not Dutch.
notebookcheck.net

AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 full specs leak shatters predictions as Ryzen 9 7950X outspeeds Ryzen 9 5950X by up to +32%

Full specifications for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X have purportedly leaked, revealing incredible clock rate upgrades over their Ryzen 5000 counterparts. The other main difference to be noted is the increase in TDP, although there are slightly higher L2 caches coming to Ryzen 7000 as well. As can be seen in the comparison table below, base clock rates for Zen 4 Raphael are 1-1.1 GHz higher than those for Zen 3 Vermeer, while there are 700-800 MHz buffs to look forward to in regard to boost clock rates.
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge (2022) press renders leak for September-bound smartphone

@OnLeaks claims to have obtained official press renders for the Motorola Edge 2022, just under a year after the company announced the Edge (2021). Presumably arriving later this month or in early September, the Edge (2022) builds on its predecessor's design while adopting the look of modern Moto G smartphones.
notebookcheck.net

New launch date teased for Motorola Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 flagships

It seems that Motorola has offered up a new release date for the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 in China. Inexplicably, Motorola cancelled this week's announcement date for both smartphones, a fate that also befell the OnePlus Ace Pro. Although Motorola has not explicitly confirmed a new release date yet, its Lenovo Mobile's General Manager has left a teaser for his Weibo followers.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android

So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
notebookcheck.net

"Fake News": Carl Pei refutes Nothing Phone (1) Lite rumors

Rumors surfaced last week claiming Nothing could be working on a second smartphone right after the debut of the inaugural Nothing Phone (1). Those rumors have now been shut down forcefully by the company, burying all assumptions about its supposed plans for such a smartphone. "Fake news," Nothing CEO Carl...
Phone Arena

Samsung finally launches its Self Repair program

We all know that phone repair bills aren't cheap. Depending on your device, the replacement for that screen you just broke could be a hefty one, and sometimes it's just better to buy a new phone rather than fix the broken one. However, those of us who know a thing or two about phone repairs and are not afraid to use a screwdriver on their favorite Samsung handset can now make the repairs themselves and save some money in the process.
notebookcheck.net

LG Libero 27BQ70QC: Versatile 27-inch monitor presented with a detachable webcam

Earlier this week, LG confirmed availability for its latest UltraGear gaming monitors in Europe, consisting of the UltraGear 32GQ850, 32GQ950 and 48GQ900. Subsequently, the company has presented the Libero 27BQ70QC, a 27-inch monitor aimed at an entirely different audience than its trio of gaming monitors. Specifically, the Libero 27BQ70QC would...
notebookcheck.net

Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR: 2 kg gaming laptop with E-cores that can be switched off

Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. The Asus TUF series features entry-level and mid-range gaming laptops. The devices are positioned below the Republic of Gamers models and cover the price segment up to about 2,000 Euros (~$2,038). Our review sample has a price tag of just under 1,600 Euros (~$1,630). Asus isn't going for maximum performance with the FX517ZR, but rather for compact dimensions and a low weight - the laptop weighs about 2 kg.
CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Apparent Leak Suggests Price Hike

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 phones could be getting price increases, if information posted on Twitter is to be believed. Samsung's next line of foldables are set to be revealed on Aug. 10 at the company's Galaxy Unpacked showcase. Both foldable phones may see a price bump, according to word Wednesday from Steve Hemmerstoffer, whose Twitter handle is OnLeaks.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G performance, charging and display specifications detailed as potential name change emerges

Leaker Ahmed Qwaider has shared details about what to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold4, including prospective performance numbers. However, there is a good chance that the device will not arrive as the Galaxy Z Fold4. Instead, @_snoopytech_ claims that Samsung will drop its 'Z' branding globally, as it has already done so in Eastern Europe. Hence, expect to see the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold3 resorting to Samsung's original Galaxy Fold branding, last used on the original model.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung UFS 4.0, the OEM's next-gen storage module for mobile devices, is officially in mass production

Accessory Android AI Business iPhone Launch Smartphone Phablet Storage Tablet. Samsung Semiconductor has chosen the 2022 Flash Memory Summit, held in the Santa Clara Convention Center in California this year, as its stage to set its latest products out, some of which are touted as industry-leading. They include the PM1743 and PM1653 SSDs, the industry's first of their kinds to support PCIe 5.0 and 24G SAS (an interface rated for up to 22.5Gb/s single-lane bandwidths) respectively.
