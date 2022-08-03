Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home

Read on www.wsaw.com
WSAW
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
WSAW
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in Wausau following a shooting at a home in Stevens Point. Stevens Point police got a call about a shooting and kidnapping just after 5:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Johns Drive. Stevens Point police said...
WSAW
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
WSAW
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says an I-41 overpass in Outagamie County will remain closed “indefinitely.”. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit the overpass at Rose Hill Rd., also known as County Highway CC. The...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
WSAW
Democratic Primary contenders for 3rd Congressional District meet in forum
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point hosted primary candidates for the 3rd Congressional District Wednesday. They met in the Dreyfus University Center to debate ahead of Tuesday’s election. Most of the candidates talked about their experience growing up in a farming environment. “I think folks are looking for more...
WSAW
Roisin Willis wins gold again at the U20 World Championships
Cali, Columbia. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Roisin Willis has won her second gold medal at the World Junior Championships. Willis was the final leg of team USA’s 4x400 meter relay team, which won the competition with a time of 3:28.06. The team won the race by over three seconds.
